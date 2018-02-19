Chrissy Teigen Announces Her Baby Is Due in June, Name Still Undecided

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are expecting their second child to be born in June 2018.

Teigen gave away the due date on a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres. She told the daytime talk show host that the two have been struggling with baby names for their second child.

“Boy names are really tough,” Teigen said. “And I don’t think it will have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name.”

Teigen and Legend’s first child, Luna, was conceived via in vitro fertilization and born on April 14, 2016.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host has been showing off her baby bump at red carpet awards and Instagram photos over the past few months, keeping the baby’s gender a secret up through mid-January.

Her most recent post of her baby bump saw her topless in their house’s kitchen making salads, though she was tastefully covered up by salad emojis.

“[Please] don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life,” Teigen said.

Teigen, who is a family friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family, was also in on the secret of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, keeping her lips sealed until Kylie made the announcement that she’d already given birth on Super Bowl Sunday in early February.

“How long have you known about Khloé’s pregnancy and have you seen Kylie Jenner’s bump?” Bravo host Andy Cohen asked her mere days before the announcement.

“Khloé, a while. I saw her at Kim’s baby shower,” Teigen said. “And I won’t say anything about Kylie.”

Legend and Teigen had the Jenner family over for a Super Bowl party, where family matriarch Kris Jenner accidentally fell through a table.

“If anyone’s in the market for a slightly used table, the Kris Jenner just fell into it,” Teigen jokingly said in a social media post as Jenner had an ice bag on her arm.