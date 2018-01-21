Chrissy Teigen Shows off Baby Bump in Luxurious Snapshot

Chrissy Teigen is showing off her pregnancy in style with a revealing photo shared to Instagram Saturday night of the model luxuriating in anticipation of her second child.

Teigen captioned the photo “Girls weekend — Quaker Hill, New York — 2018.” She is seen lying back on a couch with her hands clasped behind her head, with a silky pink robe open to expose her growing baby bump.

Many fans thought the caption might be an inadvertent hint about the baby’s gender. They wondered if “Girls weekend” might mean that she’s pregnant with a girl, as no other women are pictured around her.

Cryptic as ever, Teigen hasn’t answered the questions popping up in her comment section.

“Definitely think it’s a girl !!!! Hints?” wrote one fan, while another countered, “I believe she is having a boy. It’s been published (as if all stories are true) that her last remaining embryo from her IVF cycle was gender=male.”

On Thursday, Teigen said that she and her husband, John Legend, weren’t going to disclose the baby’s gender any time soon.

“We’re not ready to say what it is yet,” she told PEOPLE, adding that they’d used the invitro fertilization method again.

“We did the harvesting — as they call it — again, where they make the embryos,” the supermodel said.

“You get the phone call and you’re like, ‘Please, please, please,’ and then you get the result and then you’re so excited,” she told PEOPLE. “It does make for a very long-feeling pregnancy because you know so early.”

“I think I randomly tweeted that you know those people where you’re like, ‘Oh, it feels like you’ve been pregnant forever,’ and you’re like, ‘Hey, screw you!’ I’m going to be that person,” Teigen continued. “It feels long.”

Teigen may have hinted at the gender in a tweet in January, when discussing the complex invitro procedure.

“Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left,” she wrote. “A boy. So. Yeah.”