Chris Wallace's Remark About Adam Driver's Looks Draws Fury From 'Star Wars' Actor's Fans

CNN's Chris Wallace is facing the heat. In an interview with the journalist, Adam Driver was asked whether the fact that he doesn't have the typical Hollywood look has helped or hampered his career as a film star.

On a recent episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? on Max, the journalist highlighted comparisons between the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor, 40, and other Hollywood figures such as Al Pacino and Jack Nicholson.

NEW • Adam Driver 📹 being interviewed on CNN's "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" 2023.



TV Appearance | Who's Talking to Chris Wallace | 1080p | 2023 pic.twitter.com/qne6buFL8t — Adam Driver Archive (@adamdriverarchv) November 30, 2023

Although the Marriage Story actor told him it was "very nice" and that they were the ones who inspired him to get into the industry, he emphasized that not all of the media have been so kind to him in the past.

"The New Yorker has also called me a horse-face so I take it with a grain of salt," he said. "I remember reading one reviewer [who said], 'His agent probably doesn't know whether to put him in a movie or the Kentucky Derby.' So if you believe the good thing, you have to believe the bad thing. So I try to not absorb anything."

Wallace then pointed out that Driver doesn't "look like a typical movie star" and asked whether that has helped or hurt his career. "I've worked consistently, which is nice, with people I always dreamed that I wanted to work with. I look how I look. I can't change that. So, I guess it helped me," Driver said, then sarcastically continued, "A hindrance in only breaking mirrors wherever I go, and having a misshapen outsized body that I can't fit through doorways or most clothes or fit into most cars, so apart from that, it's good."

Wallace, however, was not prepared to let up the subject, asking the Oscar-nominated actor if looking like Robert Redford would make his career easier. "Yeah, but it would just be different. I would be giving something off," Driver replied. "Maybe I'm trying to be diplomatic. And I guess if I was alone in a room, I'm like, 'Who doesn't want to look like Robert Redford?' I just kind of accepted this is how I look."

Wallace, who left Fox News after 18 years in December 2021, quickly came under fire on social media from Driver fans. "CHRIS WALLACE SHUT UP ADAM IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MAN TO EXIST YOU HAVE NOTHING TO SAY WITH YOUR POTATO FACE," one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"People saying it's okay chris wallace called adam ugly bcus woman go through that all the time well yes but it doesn't make it okay either way ! no interviewer should be asking any person woman or man if they wish they looked different yall are so fcking dense," another Driver fan attacked the veteran journalist.

"Saving some receipts of Chris Wallace getting dragged for this unhinged line of question about Adam Driver's looks. You will never be him, babe. Adam is insanely attractive and this is the ugliest behavior imaginable," another fan said, accompanying that statement with photos of other tweet takedowns of Wallace, 76.

Another fan criticized the interview, writing: "I don't who the f— Is Chris Wallace but it's so unrespectfull being so rude with an actor of Adam Driver's category, he is one of the most talented male actors and physical gorgeous as inside. Adam Driver and any f— person in the whole world deserves kindness and respect."

Driver appeared on Wallace's show to discuss his role in the Enzo Ferrari biopic, Ferrari, which opens in theaters Dec.25. Driver stars in the film as the titular character. Also, Driver talked about how he "never lives down" the fact that his character Kylo Ren in the Star Wars movies killed his father, Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

"Somebody reminds me about that every day," the "Girls" alum said. Wallace asked, "Are you serious?" Driver replied, "Not every day, but yeah. It used to be more, but now it's probably once a month someone will let me know that I killed Han Solo."

Despite Driver saying that filming the scene itself didn't feel "tough," he said it was still "very emotional shooting it with Harrison." "Harrison was so generous and contemplative, and to me that was a great moment on set, even though it was his death," he added.