Chris Stapleton’s Wife Wittingly Responds to Kendall Jenner’s ‘Love’ for Country Star

Kendall Jenner has a fierce love for Chris Stapleton — and it turns out his wife Morgane has a fierce love for Jenner.

Morgane Stapleton noticed Jenner’s fangirl Instagram Story when she attended Chris Stapleton’s Los Angeles concert over the weekend, creating her own witty Instagram post in response.

Jenner, 22, shared footage from the country star’s concert, captioning the video, “I love you Chris Stapleton,” adding, “Call me.”

Morgane noticed the Instagram Stories, screenshotted them and shared them to her Instagram profile.

“When @kendalljenner loves your husband & wants him to call her, but you also have strong love for said KarJenner,” the mom of four captioned Jenner’s photos.

Fans reacted with glee to the post. “You guys are awesome,” someone wrote in the comments. “This is hilarious!” another said. “She’s got good taste…” another wrote.

Chris and Morgane Stapleton celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in October 2017. He joked in a 2015 interview that the way he and Morgane met at neighboring Nashville publishing houses in 2003 was because “she was a stalker.”

In April, the couple welcomed twin boys. They’re also parents to a son and daughter but have chosen not to publicly reveal their names.

Chris told The Boot that respecting their privacy is one of the most important roles as a father. “I signed up for this. My children did not,” he said. “I am a very private person, and in that respect, I keep my children out of it. They’re children, and they deserve the chance to be children.”

He said that Morgane “comes out [in the public eye], and she’s an adult, so she can choose to do that,” but “My children did not make that choice, and [sharing their lives is], for me, kind of off limits.”

The two share life on and off the road, including their Outlaw State of Kind charity, which helps a variety of causes.

“OSOK is Chris + Morgane Stapleton’s charitable fund that supports a variety of causes close to their heart,” they announced. “We look forward to using this platform as a way to shine a light on the organizations OSOK supports.”