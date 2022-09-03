Chris Rock Draws Ire After Comparing Oscars Slap to Nicole Brown Simpson's Murder

By Andrew Roberts

Chris Rock has run out of sympathy from a few folks online recently, comparing his possible return to the Oscars to host to the night Nicole Brown Simpson died. Not only was it a topic that is already sensitive for folks judging from the reaction, but it was also incorrect.

That said, people quickly weighed in on Rock's joke about the murdered ex-wife of O.J. Simpson, sometimes going too far themselves in response to how Rock should be treated. Some blasted Rock as misogynistic, even claiming he's been that way for a long time. Others decided that Will Smith was right to slap Rock, months after it was established that most people were tired of it and others were not supportive of Smith's actions.

Scroll down and see some of the fiery criticism being flung at the SNL alum, and a few supporters too. Soon everybody will be canceled and then society will reset.

Keep It Simple

A final critic dropped some real truth on the situation. Why didn't Rock just keep it simple? "Why didn't he just no I'm not gonna host next year... he didn't have to drag Nicole Brown Simpson into this?"

Will Smith

"Will Smith should have slapped this asshat harder. The freaking "comparison" to Nicole Brown Simpson is disgusting and why I can't stand Chris Rock," one thought read, which was also shared by others in one form or another.

What About...

"The same people who were legitimately triggered by the Chris rock slap are also triggered by the jokes about Nicole Brown Simpson. I hope domestic abuse survivor and victims are ok tonight," another pointed out, joining others in digging through the hypocrisy of the outrage.

Get The Academy

"Can the academy suspend Chris Rock over his Nicole Brown Simpson remark? As it relates to their organization in a negative way," another wayward soul added, providing a solution that does nothing of substance for anybody. "I think I understand where Will Smith was coming from better." Nicole Brown's sister also weighed in with some ire.

Misogyny In Action?

"If this misogyny surprises you, welcome to the world Chris Rock been living in this whole time. Here he is in 1996 doing a set where he sympathizes with OJ and argues Nicole Brown Simpson had it coming," another critic added, sharing the YouTube clip from Rock's classic Bring the Pain stand-up special.

Line Crossing

"Chris Rock spends way too much time punching down on women. It wasn't the first time he said nasty crap about Jada Pinkett Smith, and it isn't the first time he made vile remarks about Nicole Brown Simpson. (a murdered woman) I'm done with this pos. Srsly," one user wrote on social media. These were the brand of tweets most were dropping in reaction.

