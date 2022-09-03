Chris Rock Draws Ire After Comparing Oscars Slap to Nicole Brown Simpson's Murder
Chris Rock has run out of sympathy from a few folks online recently, comparing his possible return to the Oscars to host to the night Nicole Brown Simpson died. Not only was it a topic that is already sensitive for folks judging from the reaction, but it was also incorrect.
That said, people quickly weighed in on Rock's joke about the murdered ex-wife of O.J. Simpson, sometimes going too far themselves in response to how Rock should be treated. Some blasted Rock as misogynistic, even claiming he's been that way for a long time. Others decided that Will Smith was right to slap Rock, months after it was established that most people were tired of it and others were not supportive of Smith's actions.
Chris Rock under fire For Nicole Brown Simpson, O.J. Simpson Joke. https://t.co/LYJasd6zZR— TMZ (@TMZ) August 30, 2022
Scroll down and see some of the fiery criticism being flung at the SNL alum, and a few supporters too.
Will Smith should have slapped this asshat harder. The freaking "comparison" to Nicole Brown Simpson is disgusting and why I can't stand Chris Rock. https://t.co/tWPE3md2ci— Imaginary Parody(Parapet&Cody) Stan 🚩🚩🚩 (@ChristnaHuffman) August 29, 2022
Why didn't Rock just keep it simple? "Why didn't he just no I'm not gonna host next year... he didn't have to drag Nicole Brown Simpson into this?"
I can’t wait to see how the white women and feminists who defended Chris Rock react to this. 🙂 Are you still triggered by the slap or nah?https://t.co/NVCXo3EmWZ— Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) August 30, 2022
"Will Smith should have slapped this asshat harder. The freaking "comparison" to Nicole Brown Simpson is disgusting and why I can't stand Chris Rock," one thought read, which was also shared by others in one form or another.
Yeah. I grew up watching his comedy. Most comedians evolve with the times! I've outgrown his work. Going to have to check out one of the other funnier brothers at the improv soon! 😁— Liza Maria ☮️🌈🌊 (@LizaMaria5D) August 31, 2022
We BET NOT see ANYONE traumatized, upset, shaken, disturbed, outraged etc over Chris Rock’s statement involving Nicole Brown Simpson. It’s just jokes, remember?— Veronica McDonald🗣 (@Purify_toast17) August 29, 2022
"The same people who were legitimately triggered by the Chris rock slap are also triggered by the jokes about Nicole Brown Simpson. I hope domestic abuse survivor and victims are ok tonight," another pointed out, joining others in digging through the hypocrisy of the outrage.
It’s pretty clear people being outraged now at Chris Rock joking about Nicole Brown Simpson were pretty damn comfortable with misogynoir but not misogyny.— David Lo Pun-ch Nazis (@helpmeskeletor) August 30, 2022
Somebody actually needs to slap Chris Rock now. Maybe Fred Goldman should have the honor. Comparing what happened to him to what happened to Nicole Brown Simpson is truly tasteless and not at all funny https://t.co/n2zOUKopef— Gregory Anderson (@g_e_anderson) August 29, 2022
"Can the academy suspend Chris Rock over his Nicole Brown Simpson remark? As it relates to their organization in a negative way," another wayward soul added, providing a solution that does nothing of substance for anybody. "I think I understand where Will Smith was coming from better." Nicole Brown's sister also weighed in with some ire.
Nicole Brown Simpson's sister says Chris Rock’s joke wasn’t just unfunny, it literally doesn’t make sense https://t.co/LnSfgSo3xu— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 31, 2022
"If this misogyny surprises you, welcome to the world Chris Rock been living in this whole time. Here he is in 1996 doing a set where he sympathizes with OJ and argues Nicole Brown Simpson had it coming," another critic added, sharing the YouTube clip from Rock's classic Bring the Pain stand-up special.
yeah chris rock – you getting slapped for talking shit and nicole brown simpson’s brutal murder are totally comparable events. great analogy. you totally care about violence against women. fully clear to us now. https://t.co/qYU7Wh7fYD— ole squeaky-eye soph (@gorg_w_bush) August 29, 2022
"Chris Rock spends way too much time punching down on women. It wasn't the first time he said nasty crap about Jada Pinkett Smith, and it isn't the first time he made vile remarks about Nicole Brown Simpson. (a murdered woman) I'm done with this pos. Srsly," one user wrote on social media. These were the brand of tweets most were dropping in reaction.