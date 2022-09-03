Chris Rock Draws Ire After Comparing Oscars Slap to Nicole Brown Simpson's Murder

Chris Rock has run out of sympathy from a few folks online recently, comparing his possible return to the Oscars to host to the night Nicole Brown Simpson died. Not only was it a topic that is already sensitive for folks judging from the reaction, but it was also incorrect.

That said, people quickly weighed in on Rock's joke about the murdered ex-wife of O.J. Simpson, sometimes going too far themselves in response to how Rock should be treated. Some blasted Rock as misogynistic, even claiming he's been that way for a long time. Others decided that Will Smith was right to slap Rock, months after it was established that most people were tired of it and others were not supportive of Smith's actions.

Chris Rock under fire For Nicole Brown Simpson, O.J. Simpson Joke. https://t.co/LYJasd6zZR — TMZ (@TMZ) August 30, 2022

Scroll down and see some of the fiery criticism being flung at the SNL alum, and a few supporters too. Soon everybody will be canceled and then society will reset.