Chris Pratt Reveals Embarrassing Details of Challenging Dave Bautista to a Wrestling Match

Marvel star Chris Pratt is currently promoting his new film on Amazon Prime, The Tomorrow War, and he stopped by The Late Late Show to talk to host James Corden about the project. However, he also shared some behind-the-scenes stories about working on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, particularly a hilarious incident with co-star and former WWE champ Dave Bautista and some sleeping pills.

"There was a moment in my life where I would take sleep aids to help me sleep, and I don't anymore because of things like this," Pratt explained. "And I would text people, and I'm blackout, have no idea what I'm texting people, on like an Ambien." Pratt continued, saying that he was approached by Bautista on set and the former wrestler asked him about some texts that he had sent the night before. When Pratt checked his phone, he found something hilarious.

"It was like, 'Dave, I want to wrestle you. I want to wrestle you—no one needs to know, but I just want to know. I think I could take you. I think I could wrestle you, bro. Like collegiate rules—no elbow, no knees. I just want to feel the power,'" Pratt said. He admitted to Corden that he was "mortified" to read the texts, particularly because he knows that he absolutely could not beat Bautista in a fight. "Dave would kill me," he joked. "He is by far the toughest dude in all of Hollywood."

Pratt also opened up about his second anniversary with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, explaining that the couple kept this chill to celebrate. "We kept it really low-key, I'm kind of a low-key birthday or celebration guy," the Jurassic World star said. "We got In-N-Out Burger for our anniversary. She deserves the world, you know. So I got her the In-N-Out. And a nice piece of jewelry." Pratt explained that he wanted to keep with the traditional wood theme for the second anniversary, but Schwarzenegger's sister intervened. "Her sister was like, 'You're going to get her diamonds,' and I was like, 'I'm going to get her diamonds.'"