Chris Pratt Gushes About ‘Love at First Sight’ With New ‘Texas Girl’

Chris Pratt has a new lady in his life — and he says it was love at first sight.

The Jurassic World star recently welcomed a new cow to his farm on the San Juan Islands off the coast of Washington state, and took to social media on Wednesday to introduce her to the world.

“Love at first sight,” Pratt captioned a photo of the long-horned brown and white cow. “This good lookin lady is from the great state of Texas. She’s adjusting quite well to life on the farm. Welcome home Baby Girl!” He also added the hashtags #farmlife and #texasgirl.

The post was filled with lighthearted comments from fans about Pratt’s new “Texas girl.”

“She’s a beaut! Looks perfect out there on the farm,” one person wrote.

“That’s a weird looking velociraptor,” another said.

“Woo-hoo!! Best choice you could have made!! Texas girls are the best!” someone else wrote.

“She’s a beauty!” another fan said.

It looks like Pratt has been spending a lot of time on the farm as of late; earlier this month, he showed off pictures of their “last lamb of the season,” a baby ewe named Santa Maria.

Pratt also frequently shares photos of father-son time with his 5-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Anna Farris.

Pratt and Paris announced their split in August but are reportedly still on great terms and working to amicably co-parent for Jack’s sake.

“They both went on school tours as a family and you’d never know that Anna and Chris were not together,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They seemed like a happy couple and a happy family with Jack.”

“They still laugh and joke together and have seemed to have found a nice friendship as they co-parent,” the source added. “They are really committed to making this split as easy on Jack as they can, helping him adjust to a big kid school is part of that.”

Last August, in a joint message posted by Pratt, the couple said, “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” the message continued.

“We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another,” the message concluded.

Meanwhile, Faris has been spending time with new boyfriend, cinematographer Michael Barrett. The couple was seen together on Super Bowl Sunday with Faris’ parents and Jack.

As far as new love interests go for Pratt, his new Texas girl is the only development thus far.