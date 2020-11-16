Chris Hemsworth's Fans Pleasantly Confuse Mother Leonie for Younger Sister in Photos From 60th Birthday

✖

It's clear good genes run in the Hemsworth family, but fans of Chris, Liam and Luke couldn't believe how youthful mom Leonie looked while celebrating her 60th birthday Sunday! The famous brothers' mom had fans totally shocked with her youthful appearance while celebrating the major milestone at a tropical-themed family party.

"Happy 60th to the greatest mum on earth," Chris captioned the photos goofing around with his mother, looking beachy chic in a flower crown and maxi dress. "Love ya mum xo." The Thor actor's followers couldn't believe how young Leonie looks in the new photos, with one commenting, "Are u kidding me??... She is 60! No way... She seems to be younger sis..... Omg."

"Looks like your sister!" another added, while a third echoed, "Or is that ur sister ??? She looks amazingly young. God bless!" A different fan chimed in, "Your mum is 60?!! Wow she looks great!" while another commented, "60? Lord she looks younger happy birthday!"

Leonie's son Liam also made sure to show his mom love, sharing a black and white photo of the two hugging with a heartfelt caption. "Best mum ever. Best person ever. Love u endlessly. Happy birthday Lones," he wrote, using a nickname for his mother on the post that garnered similar comments about her appearance to his brother's.

While we're waiting for Leonie to drop her skincare routine, Chris' wife, model Elsa Pataky, revealed that her mother-in-law's youthful appearance can be attributed to intermittent fasting. "The first person we knew who started [intermittent fasting] really strict was Chris' mum, actually,” she told body+soul in December 2019. "She just looks amazing! She's 60 almost, 59, and every year looks even better... She started with one day of fasting, once a week, and then she started with the 15-16 hours of fasting," Pataky explained.

The Spanish-born actress is also passionate about her fitness and health, telling Women's Health in March 2019 of her workout routine, "I can't be without training for more than two weeks—I just get really nervous and my energy starts to go down." Citing her mother-in-law as one of her inspirations when it comes to diet, Pataky has also revealed how important exercising is for her mental health.

"When you start working out and your body's changing and you're achieving your goals, that's such a great thing. So, I think that's the motivation [to exercise]—feeling better and just being happy with you and knowing that you're healthy," she said. "If you know you're taking care of your body and you're doing it for a reason, you can put aside the, 'I can't do it.'"