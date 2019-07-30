Chris Harrison Will Not Attend Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s Wedding

Chris Harrison is one busy man!

Ashley Iaconetti — who recently spoke about current Bachelorette contestant Luke P. — and her soon-to-be husband Jared Haibon are set to say “I do” in August, however, their pal Harrison will not be in attendance.

“Chris Harrison’s not coming,” the 31-year-old said during her “I Don’t Get It” podcast. “He has other prior obligations.”

She went on to say to Us Weekly that this will be the first Bachelor wedding Harrison isn’t attending.

“So, it’s really, really sad you guys,” she expressed. “I think [this] might be the first Bachelor wedding he hasn’t attended.”

However, don’t think the popular host didn’t send the couple a few sweet words plus a nice wedding gift to make up for him not being there.

“But he sent us a really nice gift from our Crate & Barrel registry,” she continued. “And he was very thorough and sensitive about what he said when he had to say that he couldn’t go. Like, it was a very long explanation and it was very nice. Although it was very disappointing.”

Harrison won’t be the only big name no-show, a few other celebrity friends of theirs say they aren’t able to make it as well, unfortunately.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any celebrities there,” Iaconetti admitted. “Ashton [Kutcher] and Mila [Kunis] … but we never heard from them. But as far as friends go, we invited Donny Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy and then Rob Thomas. I don’t know if [Ashton and Mila] did get their formal invitation but they did get their Save The Date. Donny and Jenny sent their RSVP back and they can’t go.”

Although the Masked Singer judge and New Kids On The Block band member can’t attend, they did send a sweet, handwritten letter explaining why.

The couple’s wedding planner, Troy Williams, chimed in with details on what their wedding is going to look like when the big day arrives.

“Very storybook, very romance driven,” Williams explained. “I think [Jared and Ashley] will surprise a lot of people. This is my first church wedding out of all of my brides that I’ve done because everyone wants to do something different so I’m really excited about that actually, because there’s a juxtaposition to the church and their reception venue … and we definitely have a running [theme] of their love of movies and movie themes throughout everything.”

The reality stars met during Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 and are set to tie-the-knot in Haibon’s home state of Rhode Island.