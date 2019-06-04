Celebrity

Chris Farley’s Peers Pay Tribute on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Today is the 20th anniversary of Chris Farley’s death, and his peers, friends, and loved ones are […]

Today is the 20th anniversary of Chris Farley‘s death, and his peers, friends, and loved ones are paying tribute.

Farley was a comedic icon for years, most famous for his tenure on Saturday Night Live. He was a contemporary of figures like Chris Rock, Dana Carvey, Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, Julia Sweeney, and David Spade on the show. Some of the sketches that Farley worked on and starred in are still held up as classic examples of the show’s golden era to this very day.

He also had a huge career in movies, including titles like Coneheads, Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, and Beverly Hills Ninja.

Twitter mourned Farley‘s loss respectfully throughout the day. The Second City commemorated him with a picture taken while he worked there. Farley more or less started his comedy career at the famed Chicago improv studio, working with the same people who trained his idols, like John Belushi.

Farley’s brother, Kevin, implored his followers to “tell the ones you love that you love them.” He linked to an article in remembrance of his brother as well.

Will Sasso remembered Farley fondly as well, tweeting simply “He was as brilliant as he was kind.”

Comedian Christopher Titus took the opportunity to share the creative lessons he’s taken from Farley’s body of work.

Tom Arnold posted this heart-warming throwback picture with the star, as well as his memory of the moment when he learned of Farley’s passing.

David Spade came up with Farley and worked closely with him on some of his most iconic work. He tweeted a simple reminder of the anniversary.

