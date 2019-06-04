Chris Farley’s Peers Pay Tribute on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Today is the 20th anniversary of Chris Farley‘s death, and his peers, friends, and loved ones are paying tribute.

Farley was a comedic icon for years, most famous for his tenure on Saturday Night Live. He was a contemporary of figures like Chris Rock, Dana Carvey, Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, Julia Sweeney, and David Spade on the show. Some of the sketches that Farley worked on and starred in are still held up as classic examples of the show’s golden era to this very day.

He also had a huge career in movies, including titles like Coneheads, Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, and Beverly Hills Ninja.

Twitter mourned Farley‘s loss respectfully throughout the day. The Second City commemorated him with a picture taken while he worked there. Farley more or less started his comedy career at the famed Chicago improv studio, working with the same people who trained his idols, like John Belushi.

20 years ago, the world lost a comedy giant. Sending our love to Chris Farley’s family, friends, and his millions of fans today. pic.twitter.com/sueHeVt2qC — The Second City (@TheSecondCity) December 18, 2017

Farley’s brother, Kevin, implored his followers to “tell the ones you love that you love them.” He linked to an article in remembrance of his brother as well.

Hard to believe it’s 20years. Tell the ones you love that you love them. Remembering Chris Farley 20 years after his death: ‘People talk about him like he’s alive. In many ways he still is’ https://t.co/XsHCP6B6rf via @WiStateJournal — Kevin Farley (@Imkevinfarley) December 17, 2017

Will Sasso remembered Farley fondly as well, tweeting simply “He was as brilliant as he was kind.”

Chris Farley passed away 20 years ago today. He was as brilliant as he was kind. — Will Sasso (@WillSasso) December 18, 2017

Comedian Christopher Titus took the opportunity to share the creative lessons he’s taken from Farley’s body of work.

To this day, Chris Farley reminds me to “Go Bigger.” If you feel silly doing what you are doing….go sillier. RIP https://t.co/IQBI7lCceW — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) December 18, 2017

Tom Arnold posted this heart-warming throwback picture with the star, as well as his memory of the moment when he learned of Farley’s passing.

20 yrs ago I was shooting a funeral scene with @Imkevinfarley when i picked up my phone “I’m sorry about Chris.” I hung up & went to find Kevin because I knew..RIP Chris Farley. My friend, my best man & fellow addict. Your legacy is your work & wonderful family. I love you Chris. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 18, 2017

David Spade came up with Farley and worked closely with him on some of his most iconic work. He tweeted a simple reminder of the anniversary.