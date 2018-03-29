Chris Evans Blasts Laura Ingraham for Going After David Hogg

Chris Evans stepped to Parkland, Florida, student David Hogg’s side after he was criticized by Fox News for “whining” about his college rejections.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg has been one of the most vocal student activists since the February 14 massacre at his school, which has made him the target of several conservatives, including Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Ingraham mocked Hogg on Twitter Wednesday for telling TMZ that he had been rejected from several colleges, despite having a 4.2 GPA and SAT score of 1270, in addition to organizing the March For Our Lives national event on March 24.

“David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA… totally predictable given acceptance rates),” Ingraham wrote in a public post targeting Hogg.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Several users slammed the Fox News host’s tweet, writing that regardless of political differences, she should never make fun of a child for not getting into college.

Among Hogg’s supporters was Captain America star Chris Evans, who blasted Ingraham with a Twitter reply.

“What is the purpose of this tweet? What is wrong with you? Are you actually proud of this?” he wrote.

“Regardless of your political beliefs and motivations, THIS is how you choose to present yourself? You must be so sad, angry and scared,” Evans added.

What is the purpose of this tweet? What is wrong with you? Are you actually proud of this? Regardless of your political beliefs and motivations, THIS is how you choose to present yourself? You must be so sad, angry and scared. https://t.co/pvuSyx4OMd — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 29, 2018

Hogg’s 14-year-old sister, Lauren Hogg, also stepped to the activist’s side to shame Ingraham for making fun of her brother.

“How low are your ratings @IngrahamAngle that you have to start attacking my brother’s grades to get attention? If you ask me, he is more articulate than you and has far better character. Man, that’s real low even for you. Coming from a 14 year old, please grow up. #NeverAgain,” she wrote.

How low are your ratings @IngrahamAngle that you have to start attacking my brother’s grades to get attention? If you ask me, he is more articulate than you and has far better character. Man, that’s real low even for you. Coming from a 14 year old, please grow up. #NeverAgain https://t.co/CgUVeGRfxP — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) March 28, 2018

While Evans’ and other Parkland supporters’ words are certainly appreciated, Hogg is working to prove that he can hold his own when it comes to dealing with his detractors.

After Ingraham called him out on Twitter, he rallied his more than 600,000 Twitter followers to ask the brands that sponsor her show to cut ties. Those brands include ATT, Allstate, Esurance, Arbys and Hulu, among others.

He also tweeted back at Ingraham, writing, “I’m so sorry to everyone that @IngrahamAngle has ever tried to hurt we are here for you and we love you,” and, “#ShutUpAndBeObjective”.

According to Hollywood Life, Rachael Ray’s Nutrish pet food brand, TripAdvisor and Wayfair have pulled advertisements on the show following Ingraham’s tweets.

On Thursday, Ingraham issued an apology to Hogg, writing, “On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland.” She also pointed out that he has been featured on her program before and that “he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion.”

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

… immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how “poised” he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion. WATCH: https://t.co/5wcd00wWpd (2/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Ingraham’s posts came after Hogg claimed he had been rejected by the four University of California campuses to which he submitted applications, including UCLA, UCSD, UCSB and UC Irvine. He told TMZ his rejection letters arrived two weeks ago.

Hogg said he got accepted at Cal Poly, Cal State San Marcos and Florida Atlantic University, but he is not sure what he will do after graduating.