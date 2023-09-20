Chris Evans Hints at Stepping Back From Acting

The actor does not need to work to support himself anymore, and unlike many other performers, he is not dedicated to doing it out of love for the craft.

Chris Evans says that he wants to step back from his acting career – and perhaps he has already started. In a new profile by GQ Magazine, Evans said that he does not see himself as a typical "movie star." While he loves his career as an actor, Evans said that it is not the only path forward he sees for himself.

"There are some people that you meet and you just think, Man, that's a movie star," Evans told GQ in an interview published on Tuesday. "I love to act, but it's not something that I couldn't live without." Of course, with 20 years of blockbusters behind him including a decade as Captain Americain the MCU, Evans acknowledged that he doesn't need to act for the money – or do anything for money, for that matter. Evans said that this has given him the freedom to choose his projects more carefully, and ultimately to turn down more of them to focus on other passions.

(Photo: Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Now it's really about, well, what time of year are we filming? Am I going to miss autumn?" He said. "You know, I don't want to miss autumn. I only have so many of them. I could just make furniture for nobody and be happy." He also said that he's not necessarily convinced that he is the right fit for all the projects he is offered, hinting that he wants other actors to get their shot, including those who are not straight white men.

"I don't want to-I've got to frame this the right way," he said. "I was going to say, I don't want to waste too much time in this industry, but that doesn't really feel... That doesn't sound correct. I don't want to occupy too much space in an industry that I've already poured 20 years into. Sometimes I wonder if I'm lacking some sort of-like, I think I'm a very driven person. I have a lot of energy. I wake up early, I get a lot done in a day, but it's not always focused on acting. Sometimes reading a script is the last thing I want to do."

Evans' retreat from acting already seems to be underway – the 42-year-old filmed three movies in 2022 but said that he has not set foot on a film set at all in 2023. He said that the onslaught of projects last year interfered with his burgeoning relationship with actress Alba Baptista, though the two got married recently so that worked out in his favor. The actor said he never wants to work so much in a single year again, and hopes to limit his schedule to one movie per year, if that.

Evans does have two upcoming projects listed on his IMDb page – the movie Red One due out this Christmas and the animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, premieres on Nov. 17, 2023. With Hollywood on strike, there are no new deals in the works, so Evans can enjoy his time off for now.