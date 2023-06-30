Why Chris Evans Deactivated His Twitter and Instagram

Chris Evans is taking a break from social media as he tries to "break away from a cycle" of scrolling he's found no longer serves him. The Captain America actor, 42, deactivated both his Instagram and Twitter accounts Thursday, taking to his Instagram Story ahead of time to explain his reasoning for leaving the social media platforms behind.

Evans wrote that he felt his "ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding" because of how much time he was spending on social media, according to screenshots shared by fans. "I'm going to take a break from social media for a while," the Ghosted star continued. "I'm not sure why I'm making a big declaration about it; I just think it's hard to break away from a cycle that I've grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself."

Evans continued that he thinks Instagram was "one of several impediments" to him reaching the place in his career in which he wants to be. "Thanks everyone for saying such nice things all the time," the Knives Out star added to fans. "I so appreciate it but I just need to read the thoughts of strangers for a while; I'm really not sure this stuff is very good for any of us." In his final tweet, Evans said more briefly, "Hey everyone, I'm treating myself to a summer with less screen time so I'm taking a little break from Twitter and IG. See you soon! Much love!"

Evans often used his social media accounts to update fans on his dog Dodger and his relationship with girlfriend Alba Baptista. In January, Evans shared a sweet video compilation featuring Baptista on several occasions, which he captioned, "A look back at 2022 [heart emojis]." The Lightyear actor and Portuguese actress were first romantically linked in the public eye in 2022, but reportedly connected while filming respective projects in Europe a year earlier. Evans' next movie, Pain Hustlers with Emily Blunt, is scheduled for release on Netflix on Oct. 27. Evans is also starring in Prime Video's upcoming holiday movie Red One with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.