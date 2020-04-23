Chris Cuomo Gives Health Update on Son Mario Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

✖

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's 14-year-old son Mario is "doing fine" following his coronavirus diagnosis. Just hours after his wife, Christina Cuomo, revealed that their son is fighting the virus, Cuomo provided an update on his health while speaking with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during Wednesday's Cuomo Prime Time.

"The virus worked through the family. It was me and Christina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he's got the coronavirus," Cuomo said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "It's working it's way through, but they're doing fine. Thank you for your concern, Andrew. Thanks for caring about my family, and about me, and thank you for fighting for the people of your state."

Earlier in the day, Christina revealed in an Instagram post that their teenage son had contracted the virus. Mario's diagnosis came after his father had tested positive in late March. Just last week, Cuomo revealed that Christina had also contracted the coronavirus.

"This virus has created a different version of me. My hope is to be stronger, healthier, smarter about the virus at large. After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus," she wrote in part, sharing a gallery of images of herself, Cuomo, and Mario. "My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. This virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms. I'm applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch. I kept a diary of the past week including my remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all."

While his son and while continue to battle the virus, Cuomo is well on the road to recovery. After self-quarantining in the basement of their home, the news anchor finally "emerged from the basement." He shared a video of the moment on Monday, explaining that "this is what I've been dreaming of literally for weeks" and assuring viewers that he had been "cleared by the CDC."

Cuomo and Christina have been married for more than 19 years and along with Mario, share two other children – Bella, 17, and Carolina, 11. At this time, Cuomo has given no indication that his other two children have contracted the virus or are experiencing symptoms, recently stating on Twitter, "kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core."