Chris Cuomo's 14-Year-Old Son Mario Tests Positive for Coronavirus

It has been reported that journalist and CNN news anchor, Chris Cuomo's 14-year-old son Mario has now tested positive for coronavirus. In a message shared to Instagram, Cuomos' wife Cristina wrote that "after 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next," she is now "working hard to get [her] son, Mario, through the virus."

"My heart hurts more than my head over his infection," she said. "This virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms. I'm applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch. I kept a diary of the past week including my remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all."

Elsewhere in her message, Cristina reflected on Earth Day. "On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, show kindness toward our planet and every creature who inhabits it, as the transcendent photographer, adventurer, preservationist and raconteur Peter Beard advised us," she wrote. "My old friend’s recent death offers an eerily timely punctuation on this virus and a reminder that we can’t forget to protect one another, and the animals that roam the Earth. This virus has created a different version of me. My hope is to be stronger, healthier, smarter about the virus at large."

Cristina previously revealed that she too tested positive for Covid-19. The Cuomos have two other children, daughters — 17-year-old Bella and 11-year-old Carolina — but they have not revealed if either of the girls has tested positive for the illness. On April 17, Cuomo appeared with Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta prior to CNN's Coronavirus Town Hall Special to praise Bella for taking the lead in their household since both parents were quarantined away. "My wife and I have to be separated for another two weeks, which means our house is dependent on a 17-year-old, my daughter Bella, who’s stepping up," he said.

Cuomo also shared details of what Cristina had been experiencing. "We have completely different symptoms, thank God. She's stronger than I am. She's got a stronger immune system, a stronger constitution and a stronger character," he said. "She lost her sense of smell and taste, but no fever. She got a lot of sinus pressure in her head, a little bit of lethargy. And a little bit of residual frustration at me, because I'm almost certain how she got it."