Chris Cuomo Breaks His Silence Following CNN Exit

Months after Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN, he's speaking out about the situation. In an interview with Dan Abrams Live, his first televised one since leaving CNN, Cuomo opened up about what he's learned since everything went down. Cuomo was fired from CNN in December amidst allegations that he was covering up sexual misconduct accusations against his brother, former New York Cov. Andrew Cuomo. During this time, Cuomo also faced similar accusations.

The former CNN anchor said that he has learned a great deal since everything went down in late 2021. According to Cuomo, he has his own take on the matter and noted that further details will be released about the situation soon. He said that he has "learned that they [facts of the case] are largely only important to me in terms of what I want people to think and want people to feel and how I want them to see me. That's about me. I don't think that it's helpful to a lot of other people." Cuomo added, "So yes, there's litigation going on, but I'm telling you, I never lied and there were no secrets."

Host Dan Abrams asked Cuomo about the details of the case at hand, including the allegation that the anchor made calls to the press about the sexual harassment allegations against his brother. Cuomo denied that he ever contacted the media to affect how they covered the case, but he did note that he would speak to the press often due to the nature of his job. When Abrams pressed that Cuomo did actually speak to the press about the matter, he replied that he never tried to alter any of their coverage. He claimed, "But, I think the distinction has a meaningful difference. The concern would be not that I called you and said what do you think's going on here. It's me calling you and saying hey tonight in your segment I hope you remember that."

Considering that Cuomo's relationship with his brother was at the root of this situation, how are things today between the siblings? Cuomo said that he has "love" for his brother and that there's a major family motto that he and Andrew live by. He explained, "The rule in my family is very simple. Family, trouble, go. Other people have the luxury of judging allegations and situations. For me it was about helping my brother in a hard way and doing it in a way I didn't think compromised what matters. And that's what guided me."

Cuomo's interview on Dan Abrams Live comes several months after he was let go from CNN amid the scandal. In December 2021, the former anchor shared a message about his firing and mentioned that this wasn't how he envisioned leaving the news channel. His statement read, "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."