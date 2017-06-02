Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Released

Chris Cornell’s toxicology reports show that the late Soundgarden frontman had multiple prescription drugs in his system at the time of his death.

The report, which was obtained by TMZ, says that the “Black Hole Sun” singer had Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital (sedative), Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (decongestant) and barbiturates in his system when he hanged himself in his hotel bathroom in Detroit last month.

Vicky Cornell, the musician’s wife, spoke out about the toxicology report and explained that her husband was sober for quite some time before his final night.

“Many of us who know Chris well, noticed that he wasn’t himself during his final hours and that something was very off,” Vicky said. “We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system. After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgment seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind.”

She continued by saying: “Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back. We very much appreciate all of the love we have received during this extremely difficult time and are dedicated to helping others in preventing this type of tragedy.”

About a half hour before his death, Vicky talked to Chris over the phone. She says that he was speaking in a manner that she had not heard since he was addicted to Oxycontin around 14 years ago. Vicky recalls being so alarmed by the way that Chris was slurring his words that she asked his bodyguard to break his hotel door down to check on him.

When the cops discovered Chris’ body, he had fresh track marks on his arm. The toxicology report shows that Cornell had 4 needle puncture wounds on his left arm. However, the marks were reportedly from the EMT’s administering Narcan to remedy an opiate overdose.

Because of the drugs in his system, Vicky Cornell and her family believe that Chris was not in his right mind and that he did not truly intend to kill himself.

In regards to his final night, a photographer named Ken Settle was at the venue for Cornell’s final show at Detroit’s Fox Theatre and observed the singer’s out-of-character behavior.

“My first impression was that Chris was more joyous than I’d ever seen him before,” Settle said. “He’d always been, back in the early days especially, kind of a brooding performer, more introspective, sometimes looking down at his guitar most of the time with his hair in his face. At this show, it was the opposite of that.”