Chris Cornell’s Daughter Releases Emotional Father’s Day Tribute to Late Rocker

Chris Cornell’s daughter, Toni, shared a recording of a touching duet with the late singer to commemorate father’s day.

Toni was Cornell’s first child from his second marriage to Vicky Karayiannis. She was born in September of 2004, and she has taken after her father with a love of music and photography. Now, just over a year after Cornell’s suicide, she has released a recording of the two singing “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinead O’Connor.

“Daddy, I love you and miss you so much,” she wrote alongside the song. “You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you.”

The 13-year-old is the middle child of Cornell’s three children.

Cornell was the lead singer of both Audioslave and Soundgarden, and he was an iconic figure in the emergence of 90s grunge and early 2000s alternative rock.

Last May, Cornell was found in his hotel bathroom in Detroit by his bodyguard. His passing was ruled a suicide by local police. He was 52 years old. His widow, Karayiannis, has been outspoken ever since about mental health, suicide prevention and prescription drug use. She felt that Cornell’s Ativan prescription may have influenced his passing, especially considering his history of drug addiction.

Cornell was candid about his issues with drugs, including PCP, and alcohol. In interviews throughout his life, he said that both of his parents were alcoholics, and his compulsive drinking spurred his reckless use of drugs. He was clean and sober for over a decade at the time of his death, though prescription medications in their proper doses were in his system.

Since his death, Cornell’s memory has served to educate the public about mental health and addiction. Numerous other performers have recorded tributes to his prolific catalogue, though his daughter’s may be the most touching of all. Last August, she honored her dad on Good Morning America with a performance of “Hallelujah.”