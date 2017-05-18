Medical Examiner Confirms Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell’s Cause of Death

A medical examiner has confirmed that Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell died of suicide by hanging, according to the Associated Press.

The rocker was found dead in his hotel room after performing a show in Detroit on Wednesday night.

Cornell’s rep Brian Bumbery described the Grunge legend’s death as “sudden and unexpected,” the Hollywood Reporter recounted.

Cornell’s wife, Vicky, revealed that when she spoke to the singer before his show he did not show any signs of being in distress.

