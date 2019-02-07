Chris Brown and Offset Go Head to Head in NSFW 21 Savage Instagram Feud

Tempers are high when it comes to the news surrounding rapper 21 Savage‘s arrest. Wednesday night, Chris Brown and Offset exchanged insults after Brown shared a meme poking fun at Savage that Offset didn’t appreciate.

On Wednesday, Brown shared a 21 Savage music video to Instagram, with a voiceover from a British-sounding rapper. Migos rapper Offset, who has defended 21 Savage in recent days, called the meme “lame” in the comments, which caused Brown to go off in a series of explicit insults.

“F— YOU LIL BOY … SENSITIVE ASS N—,” Brown replied, in part. “IF YOU A REAL MAN FIGHT ME. Oh and another thing, SUCK MY D—!!!!”

Coming back for round two, Brown shared a screenshot of Offset’s comment with Brown’s reply to his Instagram Story, adding, “If he don’t get his EARTH WIND AND FIRE pootytang space suits WEARING CAP ASS LIL BOY da f— out of my comments and off my d—.”

Offset then replied on his own Instagram Story, writing, “Coke head don’t want [smoke emoji].”

The explosive argument comes a few days after 21 Savage was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with ICE alleging that the British-born rapper had been in the United States illegally for more than a decade.

However, 21 Savage argues that ICE’s timeline and basis for arrest was wrong, saying that he originally came to the U.S. with his family at the age of 7 in 1999 and that he left the country for a month in 2005 but came back with a valid visa. ICE claimed that he came to the county for the first time in 2005 at the age of 12. The rapper insists that he applied for a visa in 2017 when he realized his illegal classification.

ICE also claimed that 21 Savage was arrested in part because of felony drug charges he was convicted of in October 2014 — although 21 Savage argues that ICE was wrong about the federal drug charges and that they were expunged from his record.

“Mr. Abraham-Joseph has no criminal convictions or charges under state or federal law and is free to seek relief from removal in immigration court. ICE provided incorrect information to the press when it claimed he had a criminal conviction,” a statement from his representatives said.

Offset isn’t the only one to support 21 Savage in recent days. On Wednesday, Jay-Z revealed that his record label, Roc Nation, has hired an attorney for the rapper.

“The arrest and detention of 21 Savage is an absolute travesty, his U-visa petition has been pending for 4 years,” Jay-Z said in a statement to Billboard. “In addition to being a successful recording artist, 21 deserves to be reunited with his children immediately.”