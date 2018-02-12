Chloe Lattanzi Shows off Tiny Waist Following Worrisome Instagram Pleas

Chloe Lattanzi, the 32-year-old daughter of Olivia Newton-John, posted photos showing off her tiny waist, days after posting concerning messages online.

According to the Daily Mail, Lattanzi posted a series of photos to her Instagram Story Sunday, showing her walking through a garden with her famous mother. The photos showed her from behind, wearing a figure-hugging gray, sleeveless dress. She also showed off her long blond hair, with a red flower tucked behind her ear.

“Great pictures thanks to [Newton-John]. I love you mom,” Lattanzi wrote in the caption.

The photos showed Lattanzi in great spirits, just days after she posted a series of concerning messages. She told her 48,400 followers about her battle with depression and feelings of “deep sadness.”

In other posts, she said she needed to get her “social life back” and wrote, “Losing it is a right of passage.”

“Color Can bring me out of a deep sadness, and these powerful pills we r offered make my dark deeper,” she wrote on another post.

“Just being, just existing! Capture my attention when I can barley listen to the loud most people speak,” she added.

Lattanzi has previously spoken about battling dysmorphia and anorexia, as well as a cocaine addiction. Lattanzi has also undergone plastic surgery, reportedly spending $415,000 on plastic surgery.

She told Women’s Day she had two breast augmentations after an unsuccessful boob job at 18. She also had fillers for her face and lips.

“All those things were a disaster,” she said. “Not only did the lip implants look ridiculous, the first boob op I had in Australia when I was 18 left me looking mutilated.”

Lattanzi, who reportedly married James Driskill in December 2017, said she had her mother’s support for the plastic surgery.

“Now I’m a 32DD, love my body and love showing my new boobs off,” Lattanzi said in June 2017. “[Olivia Newton-John] supported my surgery decisions because she knew how unhappy I was before.”

Newton-John announced last summer that she has breast cancer, which took a toll on Lattanzi. She had a social media meltdown, which left her mother devastated.

Lattanzi posted a photo of her very slim waist days after her mother’s announcement, which raised concerns about her health then.

