Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks Publicly Reveal Their Son for First Time During Yacht Ride

The world is getting its first glimpse of Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green’s newborn son, Jayden Meeks-Green. The Topshop heiress was spotted with their 10-month-old aboard her family’s yacht in Turkey on Tuesday.

Click here to see photos of baby Jayden from the Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Green, 27, held Jayden close to her chest as she walked around the cool, shady deck of the massive luxury sea vessel. Jayden wore a white T-shirt featuring navy nautical stripes.

Also aboard the ship were Meeks, 34, and his 9-year-old son Jeremy Jr., whom he shares with ex-wife Melissa Meeks. Jeremy and Melissa’s divorce was finalized in early June with the couple agreeing to share joint legal custody of their son. Melissa will reportedly have primary physical custody while Jeremy will have “an approximately 30 percent timeshare,” according to court documents.

The two remain on cordial terms after Jeremy’s affair with Green in 2017 following his 2014 surge in popularity and uptick in modeling gigs after his arrest mugshot was released. After he was released from prison in 2016, his modeling career took off.

Melissa, 37, and Jeremy were married for eight years before he filed for divorce in October 2017, three months after he was photographed kissing Green on a yacht in Turkey. Jeremy Meeks and Green welcomed Jayden together on May 29.

In a rare May interview, Jeremy told FV Magazine that he believes Green is the love of his life and is hoping to give back to those less fortunate with his newfound fame.

When asked about Meeks and Green’s growing family in July, Melissa Meeks told Us Weekly, “Congratulations to him on that. That’s all I can say.” She added that she and Meeks “are on good terms now and we’ll be co-parenting for the best for my son and that’s what’s important.”

Melissa rang in the finalization of her divorce with a blowout bash at Crazy Horse 3 strip club in Las Vegas in July. The party featured a handcuffs-shaped cake that read “Ex Con 2 Ex-Wife” and also featured a banner that read “Free at Last.”

“I’m celebrating a new chapter in my life right now,” she said.

She also said in an interview with PEOPLE that she’s “single and ready to mingle… 100 percent.”

“That part of my life is a closed chapter, and now I’m ready to basically write the new chapter in my life right now” she added. “There were definitely parts of that past chapter that were amazing and definitely parts that were not so amazing, but the future is to be told.”