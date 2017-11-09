Chip Gaines Shaved His Head for Charity

Last week, Chip Gaines promised to cut his hair in a dramatic fashion if fans helped raise enough money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital — and on Wednesday, he came through on that promise.

We are leaving Memphis changed. Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts. Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way. ❤️ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:45pm PST

It looks like 42-year-old Fixer Upper star shaved his entire head for cancer research. On Wednesday night, Joanna Gaines shared a photo from their visit to the the Target House with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, in which children affectionately touched Chip’s very bald head as he smiled big.

“We are leaving Memphis changed. Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts. Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans loved the new look and the significance behind it.

“That is just so so so awesome! You guys are AMAZING!” one person wrote.

“Oh my goodness how wonderful brought a tear to my eye. Ur so cool Chip!” another said.

Chip announced on Instagram last week that he would cut his signature long locks if fans donated to St. Judes.

“It’s come to my attention that most of you hate my current hairstyle,” the 42-year-old captioned a photo of someone holding scissors to his strawberry blond locks. “But how MUCH do you hate it? Now’s the time to put your money where your mouth is.”

He went on to explain that he wanted to deliver a “giant check from YOU” to the kids at the Target House with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis to help cover the costs of treatment, travel and food.

“Let’s come together to do something big to bless these kiddos.” he said.

It’s not the first time the Gaines have helped make a difference. Last month, the couple helped an 81-year-old woman rebuild her house that had been destroyed in Hurricane Harvey.

Many fans of the HGTV show were disappointed when the Gaines announced the upcoming season 5 would be the final season of Fixer Upper. The couple said they were looking to “take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

The end of Fixer Upper isn’t the end of Joanna and Chip’s run on TV, though, as the two will star in a new spinoff series Fixer Upper: Behind the Design. The half-hour, behind-the-scenes companion is said to focus on Joanna Gaines’ process in creating the designs in each Fixer Upper episode. It is slated to premiere sometime in May.