‘Chicago P.D.’ and ‘The Mask’ Actor Found Dead in NYC: Peter Greene Was 60

Actor Peter Greene has died.

Greene, who is known for roles in The Mask and Chicago P.D., was found dead inside his apartment in New York on Friday afternoon, his longtime manager, Gregg Edwards, confirmed to The Post.

According to police and Edwards, he was found unresponsive in his Lower East Side apartment around 3:25 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. While cops say that no foul play was suspected, a cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Greene was 60.

Born on Oct. 8, 1965, in Montclair, New Jersey, Greene ran away from home and lived on the streets of New York, where he turned to drug use and, eventually, dealing. In a profile published in PREMIERE in 1996, he barely escaped from dealers who attempted to kill him, and he hid out in theaters, drifting into acting. Amid his acting career, he ingested various drugs from cocaine to heroin and attempted suicide in March 1996, soon after seeking treatment for his addictions.

Peter Greene made his acting debut in an episode of Hardball in 1990. In 1994, he landed the role of Dorian in the Jim Carrey dark fantasy gangster film The Mask, also starring alongside Cameron Diaz and Peter Riegert. Other notable credits include Laws of Gravity, Pulp Fiction, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, Kiss & Tell, Blue Streak, War of the Worlds, Brothers in Arms, End Game, For Life, and New York, New York. Greene also had a brief two-episode stint during Chicago Fire’s third season as Rory Jensen.

“He was a terrific guy,” Edwards said. “Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was. I’m going to miss him. He was a great friend.” He also said that Greene was set to begin production in January on the independent thriller Mascots with Mickey Rourke. Edwards said that when he told the film’s writer and director, Kerry Mondragón, about the death, he broke down in tears. “They were very upset,” he said.

Edwards also recalled how his client, who had a reputation for being difficult to work with, was a perfectionist and wanted his performance to be just “right.” He also noted that his performance as ruthless mobster Dorian Tyrell in The Mask was “arguably his best role.” Edwards added, “He fought his demons but overcame them.”