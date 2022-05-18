'Chicago P.D.' Actor Ryan Carr Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor

✖

Ryan Carr, a former Hollywood actor and stuntman who taught at the Young Actors Conservatory in Thomasville, Florida, was arrested on charges of sexual battery on a minor, rape, and sexual assault. The 37-year-old's stuntman credits include work on major television series like Chicago P.D. and Empire, and movies like Divergent and Hannah Montana: The Movie. According to CBS Tallahassee, a complaint notes that Carr gave a minor alcohol and drugs to a minor so that he could coerce her into having sex with him. That victim in question was as a student of his at the theater company.

The sheriff's office alleges that Carr is accused of inappropriately touching another minor while he was working as a gymnastics coach at a local gym. Per the report, the investigation took place over several weeks. Both victims listed were both under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged abuse. Carr is currently being held without bond at the Thomas County Jail and is being held without bond.

He previously lived and worked in LA. Carr moved to the Thomasville area in 2019 and began teaching theater at the Thomasville on Stage and Company, or TOSAC. In fact, his work as a teacher has been extensively covered by local news stations.

He told CBS Carr that he purchased his home in the area at an auction with money he earned working as a stunt double. "Pretty much every time I got hit by a car, I put it in a separate account," he said in a 2019 interview.

In addition to his work teaching theater, he was also a board member of Chicago SAG-AFTRA. Carr worked alongside the company's president at TOSAC, Pat Orr. The program had four courses that required students to work their way up through the courses. "We're trying to get these talented people all of the skills they could possibly build to get them into a great conservatory program in college," Orr said. "All of our curriculum is cumulative."

Chicago P.D. airs weekly on NBC. The police crime drama follows the members of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit and is currently in its ninth season. The series stars Hank Voight, LaRoyce Hawkins, Nicole Arie Parker, and others. It's unclear how many episodes he provided stunts in.