‘Chicago Fire’ Star Dermot Mulroney Divorcing Wife of 14 Years

Chief Dom Pascal is having a bad time off-screen.

Chicago Fire star Dermot Mulroney, who plays Firehouse 51’s chief on NBC’s Chicago Fire, is divorcing his longtime spouse, Prima Apollinaare.

The two have been married for 14 years.

Interestingly, TMZ reports he’s asking the court for spousal support on his way out—meaning she will pay him for their divorce if it goes through.

The estranged couple shares two children, meaning custody talks are sure to follow.

Mulroney is a beloved actor for his roles on both the big and small screen. He is best known for his role in the 1997 romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding, in the 2015 horror hit Insidious: Chapter 3, and his recurring role as Sean Pierce in Showtime’s acclaimed 2010s comedy-drama series Shameless. His most recent major role was in the 2023 rom-com Anyone but You.

Apollinaare, meanwhile, is an Italian musician and actress. Not much is known about her background, although she has revealed that her parents are famous musicians and that she legally changed her name. She has also dabbled in acting, as well. Most recently, she appeared in the TV shows Mozart in the Jungle and Carnival Row.

It’s not all bad news for Mulroney, however. Recently, the actor renewed his contract with NBC to keep starring in Chicago Fire.