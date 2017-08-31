Hear Chester Bennington’s Emotional Tribute at Chris Cornell’s Funeral

On Thursday, fans and music lovers alike were heartbroken to hear Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington took his own life at the age of 41.

But as life would have it, Bennington's untimely and tragic death also comes on the heels of what would have been fellow rocker and friend Chris Cornell's 53rd birthday. The two toured together for Linkin Park's Projekt Revolution music festival tour in 2007 and 2008, leaving much room for friendship to blossom.

However, this past May, Cornell also took his own life. The former Soundgarden and Audioslave singer and songwriter was laid to rest at a memorial service, where Bennington performed a powerfully emotional rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," joined by fellow Linkin Park guitarist, Brad Delson.

Taking place at the Hollywood Forever cemetery, the private ceremony was held outdoors with fans waiting to participate in the public service. However, some captured footage of Bennington's emotional musical tribute, that is going viral tonight.

Shortly after Cornell's death, Bennington took to Twitter to express his heartfelt condolences to his friend, writing, "I'm still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family. You have inspired me in ways you could never have know."

The 41-year-old went on to say that Cornell's voice was both "joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one."

"I supposed that's what we all are," Bennington wrote. "You helped me understand that. I can't imagine a world without you in it."

Bennington is survived by his wife of 11 years, Talinda Bentley, and their six children.

If you or someone you know needs help and is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

