‘DWTS’ Professional Cheryl Burke Returns for Season 25

Cheryl Burke is back!

Burke is the latest DWTS surprise the show has announced for their upcoming 25th season. Her return was revealed on Good Morning America Monday morning, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“I’m back again!” she said. “Last year I danced with Ryan Lochte, but it’s been a season that I’ve missed so far. This is my 20th season, and I’m just so happy to be back. It’s an anniversary season for Dancing With the Stars — season 25 — and for me.”

Burke admitted that “so much” has changed since her first appearance on the dancing competition show in season two.

“Just the production value, from lighting to the creative and the music and the level for sure has changed,” she noted. “I mean, I couldn’t do any of the routines I used to do back in seasons two and three. Season 25 is just going to be bigger than ever.”

“And that mirror ball trophy I hear is going to be amazing, and I need it,” she added. “Going to be fighting for that!”

The 33-year-old dancing pro shared her enthusiasm on Twitter as well. “Guess who’s back in the ballroom?! So excited for my 20th season of DWTS! I’ve got my eye on that mirror ball,” she wrote.

Guess who’s back in the ballroom?!

So excited for my 20th season of #dwts! I’ve got my eye on that mirror ball ⭐️ #bringonthespraytans pic.twitter.com/LoYCU14kq8 — Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) September 4, 2017

Burke last competed on DWTS during season 23 with her partner Ryan Lochte, and the duo came in seventh place.

She left the show to pursue other projects, such as Dance Moms and her Love on the Floor tour, which was postponed until 2018.

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Eric McCandless