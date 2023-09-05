Cher Shares Cryptic Teasers

Cher has shared a pair of cryptic teasers that have fans guessing. On Twitter, Cher posted two different graphics featuring diamonds and a large capital C. It's unclear what the legendary entertainer is teasing, but some fans think it could be "new music" or a "reissue" of a previous album.

The 77-year-old singer has been recording and performing for several decades, starring in the mid-1960s when she was part of the Sonny and Cher duo with her late ex-husband, Sonny Bono. Cher has released dozens of albums throughout the years, with her most recent project being 2018's Dancing Queen, a collection of ABBA covers. The album sparked Cher's seventh major solo tour, The Here We Go Again Tour, which ran from 2018 until 2020.

While she did not necessarily indicate it, the new teasers may be related to Cher's upcoming Christmas music album. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Cher said of the project, "I really am proud of this. It's a Cher Christmas album. It's not your mother's Christmas album."

"I'm really, really excited because there's millions of people on it!" the award-winning singer added. "I've never had duets! I've never had people on any of my records! This was a last-minute thing. [I can't drop any names] but they're special. All of them."

Cher also addressed the notion of penning a memoir, and revealed that she has had publishers calling her. "Yes! I've just missed so many," she exclaimed. "The problem is I've lived too long! That's my problem. I've done too many things. Cramming it in with my life experiences, it's been difficult."

Later, Cher opened up about the aging process, saying, "Genes in my family are pretty amazing. [...] I don't know it if not feeling old makes you younger? I keep up with the trends. I have lot of young friends. Old friends too. Honestly, I'm not trying to feel young or be young. I am who I am. Whatever that means. I'm just getting along!"

She added, "I can't believe I'll be 80 at some point – sooner than I wish. I'll still be wearing my jeans; I'll still be wearing long hair. I'll still be doing the stuff I've always done."