Cher Has the Perfect Clapback for Twitter User After DACA Repeal

Cher is standing up against President Trump’s recent decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that protects around 800,000 young immigrants who come to the United States as children.

The singer tweeted on Tuesday that she will protect the young “Dreamers” by providing them a place to stay at her home.

She wrote, “Those who can must take a dreamer in 2 their home & protect them! I’m ready 2 do this & [pray] others in my business will do the same! Sanctuary.”

Cher is a known critic of Trump and has been very outspoken about his decisions in the past.

One Twitter user responded to Cher’s statement in a now-deleted tweet, writing, “Sure you will Cher..I’ll believe it when I see it.”

The 71-year-old singer didn’t take this response lightly and served the user the best clap back statement. Cher fired back, writing, “Then keep your eyes open b***h.”

Cher’s announcement came shortly after Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed the decision to end DACA on Tuesday.

It is unclear where the “Dreamers” who accept Cher‘s offer will stay, but the songstress does has a very properties in California.