Chelsea Handler’s Beloved Dog Chunk Dies

Chelsea Handler‘s beloved dog and frequent co-star Chunk has died, and the comedian took to social media to mourn her loss.

“This guy passed away today. Although he didn’t enjoy many humans, he loved his mother more than a brand new tennis ball. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the 42-year-old Handler posted on Twitter.

She included a photo of herself playing with the dog.

Handler posted a longer photo on Instagram Thursday, where she called Chunk a “true gentleman” and the “softest doggy in the world.”

“This guy passed away today,” Handler wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has sent so many goodies, doggy treats, toys, clothes, paintings, stuffed animals, and everything else over the years. He loved being famous and getting recognized, especially without me. So many people loved him, and i really appreciate that and so did he.”

She also shared her favorite memory of Chunk.

“My favorite memory of Chunk is when I was paddle boarding on the Hudson River in upstate NY and he was following me on the shoreline by the trees, and finally jumped in and swam a quarter of a mile to get on my paddle board with me,” Handler wrote. “I cried that day at how much he loved me. And, today I’m crying because of how much I loved him. My chunky monkey. I love you, baby.”

As Page Six points out, Handler’s dog was her social media co-star and also appeared on her show.

Handler did not provide a cause of death for Chunk, but she did post a photo of him swimming in physical therapy on Dec. 14.

On Wednesday, she posted a photo of Chunk. “This is my baby being woken up for his daily pic to send to his mommy,” she wrote.

Handler’s social media posts usually cause outrage, but this time she got an outpouring of support from fans.

“My condolences, Chelsea! Losing a dog is so so so painful — but he knows how much you loved him — thinking of you both,” one person tweeted.

Another added, “I am so sorry! He had the best life with you and I am positive he knew you loved him dearly. We will all miss him.”

Handler most recently hosted a talkshow for Netflix called Chelsea, but it is ending after its second season.

