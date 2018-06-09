Chef Jamie Oliver in ‘Total Shock’ Over Death of Anthony Bourdain

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to his deceased peer Anthony Bourdain.

“I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing [Anthony Bourdain] has just died. He really broke the mould, pushed the The culinary conversation and was the most brilliant writer….he leaves chefs and fans around the world with a massive foodie hole that simply can’t be replaced…..rest in peace chef… thoughts and love to all his family and close friends,” Oliver wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Parts Unknown host was found dead in a French hotel on Friday morning. CNN later reported his death was by suicide.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the news outlet stated in a press release. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Oliver was one of many of Bourdain’s co-workers, close friends and loved ones to pay their respects on social media.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” Bourdain’s girlfriend of two years Asia Argento wrote on Instagram. “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

“Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain,” fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay tweeted. “He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food.”

“‘Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.’ This is how I’ll remember Tony,” former President Barack Obama wrote on Twitter. “He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him.”

Bourdain’s body was discovered by fellow chef and close friend Eric Ripert.

“Anthony was my best friend,” Ripert wrote on Twitter on Friday afternoon. “An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected w so many. I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart. My love & prayers are also w his family, friends and loved ones.”

Photo: Getty Images Archives

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).