Charlize Theron Reveals Why She Stopped Smoking Marijuana but Why She Might Try Again

Charlize Theron had no problem talking about her history with marijuana in a recent interview, and even discussed plans to get back on it in the near future.

Theron sat down with a reporter from E! News along with her co-star, David Oyelowo, to discuss their upcoming movie Gringo.

The film centers around a business women trying to bring a bioengineered marijuana product to the market, so, naturally, the interviewer asked the actors about their relationship with the controversial plant.

“I was a wake-and-baker for most of my life,” Theron said bluntly. Oyelowo, who said he had “never partaken” of the potent psychedelic, laughed hysterically at this news.

“Do you remember your first time?” the reporter asked eagerly.

“Yeah, I was older,” Theron recounted. “I didn’t really mess around with anything until I was much older.

“I really appreciated marijuana way more than alcohol or anything else,” the 42-year-old actress confessed. “My chemistry was really good with it when I was younger and then it just changed one day. Like, in my early thirties I just became boring on it and I would just stand in front of my fridge, so that’s no good.”

Oyelowo was giddy at this news. “That’s the effect it had on you?” he asked.

“Yeah, it changed! It totally changed, so I stopped,” she said simply.

However, as marijuana becomes legal for medical and recreational use in more and more places across the country, Theron said she had a renewed interest in the drug, and she’s not alone.

“I’m open to retrying it again because now there’s all these different strains and you can be specific with it,” she said. “And I’m actually really interested because I have really bad insomnia, and I’d much rather get off sleeping pills and figure out a strain that helps me sleep better. So when I have a moment, I’m actually doing that with my mom. My mom has really bad sleep too.”

Many stars have opened up about their love of pot ever since it was first legalized for medical use in California.

Today, recreational marijuana is legal in a total of eight states. There only six states left where the drug is completely illegal, as most places have enacted some kind of medical program for it.

Gringo arrives in theaters next Friday, Mar. 9. In addition to Theron and Oyelowo, it stars Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried and Thandie Newton.