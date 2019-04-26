Charlize Theron Lays Into French TV Host Who Kisses Interpreter’s Cheek During Interview

Charlize Theron had a few words for a French TV presenter who planted a kiss on Theron’s interpreter without her permission.

The Long Shot star looked astonished during the awkward interview when Cyril Hanouna, 44, approached the interpreter, Nadia, and kissed her on the cheek.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Maybe ask next time?” Theron asked, awkwardly laughing with co-star Seth Rogen.

Rogen, 37, echoed her statement with a simple, “yes.”

After the clip went viral, internet users flooded Twitter with praise for Theron.

“Being an interpreter and a woman, I really appreciate what Charlize Theron said when the TV host kissed her interpreter out of the blue…” one Twitter user wrote.

“[Hanouna] kissed a girl, [Theron] underlined that the girl didn’t give her prior consent and all he does is asking the girl if she was titillated (‘émoustillée’). No, she was disgusted, objectified and infantilized on TV by you, stupid clown,” another enraged user wrote.

The interview was apparently riddled with translation and communication problems before Hanouna gave up and asked translators to accompany the stars.

It’s not the first time Cyril has found himself in hot water for sexual misconduct. The Daily Mail reports that in 2017, a record number of complaints were garnered after Cyril posted a fake ad on a gay dating website before mocking respondents live on the air.

Using an effeminate voice, he tricked callers into revealing their fantasies, “which culminated in one victim being left in ‘a state of appalling distress,’” the outlet reports. Nearly 20,000 viewers complained about the segment on the show, which translates to meaning Don’t Touch my TV.

During a different interview with Rogen for Long Shot earlier this month, Theron revealed that she was “shockingly available” to date and wondered why no one was “stepping up.”

“I’ve been single for 10 years, it’s not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up,” she said. “I’m shockingly available.”

“She’s out there,” Rogen piped up.

“I’ve made it very clear,” Theron insisted.

Theron’s last public long-term relationship dates back to 2002, with Stuart Townsend. The two met on the set of the film Trapped and dated until 2010. In 2013, she dated and announced her engagement to Sean Penn a year later, but they split in 2015. Theron adopted a son in March 2012 and daughter in July 2015.

Last week, Theron opened up about raising her Jackson, 7, as a girl, revealing to the Daily Mail that Jackson is transgender. Theron said that Jackson was assigned male at birth but told her when she was 3 years old that she was a girl.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too,” Theron tells the outlet. “Until she looked at me when she was 3 years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!’”

“So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive,” Theron continued. “They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be. And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that.”