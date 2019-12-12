Charlize Theron Accidentally Flashes Camera While Celebrating SAG Awards Nomination

Charlize Theron had something of a NSFW moment while celebrating the nomination of her new film, Bombshell, by the Screen Actors Guild. The nominations were announced on Wednesday, and Theron posted her excited reaction via Instagram video. While she was sitting on her bed in a bathrobe, she began bouncing on the bed and inadvertently flashed the camera at one point. However, she censored the video before posting it to social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Dec 11, 2019 at 8:22am PST

“Whoops. Got a bit too excited about the @sagawards nomination for our cast of #BombshellMovie,” Theron wrote in the caption. “CONGRATS ALL YOU BEAUTIFUL HUMANS!!! So grateful to have been apart of this journey with you.” So, despite an unintentional wardrobe malfunction, Theron wasn’t going to let anything take away from the moment.

Bombshell is based on the real-life account of a group of Fox News anchors who took on head boss Roger Ailes and the toxic work environment he fostered, which included rampant sexual harassment. Theron stars as Megyn Kelly alongside Margot Robbie as Kayla Pospisil and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson. Along with a Best Cast SAG nomination, Theron was nominated for Female Actor in a Lead Role, while Kidman and Robbie each received a Female Actor in a Supporting Role nod.

Kelly, who left Fox News in January of 2017, had previously said that Kidman “seems smart, seems like a good mom,” when she learned the Long Shot actress would be portraying her on the silver screen. After hearing about Kelly’s remark, Theron called them “incredibly kind.”

“We try to, as actors and creative storytellers, we try to do all of this with integrity, so that was always where it came from,” said Theron about her portrayal. “So for her to feel good about that, I’m sure it can’t be easy for her, so I’m incredibly understanding.”

Despite Kelly’s praise of Theron, she did admit that she probably won’t be first in line to see Bombshell on opening night, admitting that she’s “going to let someone who loves me watch it first and tell me if I should see it or not.”

Bombshell, which also stars Connie Britton, SNL’s Kate McKinnon, and John Lithgow as Ailes, will open in theaters everywhere on Dec. 20.