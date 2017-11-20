Charlie Rose Suspended Among Sexual Misconduct Claims

CBS, PBS and Bloomberg have suspended veteran journalist Charlie Rose after eight women accused the 75-year-old of sexual harassment.

PBS and Bloomberg announced that they will stop distributing Rose’s Charlie Rose program. CBS said Rose will be suspended “while we look into this matter.”

Rose appears on CBS This Morning and is a special correspondent for 60 Minutes.

“PBS was shocked to learn today of these deeply disturbing allegations,” PBS said in a statement. The broadcaster added that Charlie Rose is produced by Charlie Rose, Inc., an independent company and not by PBS itself.

“PBS does not fund this nightly program or supervise its production, but we expect our producers to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect,” the statement continued.

“We are deeply disturbed to learn of these allegations and are immediately suspending the show from airing on Bloomberg TV,” Bloomberg said.

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that eight women who worked on Charlie Rose or hoped to work on the show accused Rose of sexual harassment. The women’s ages range from 21 to 37.

Reah Bravo claimed Rose made unwanted sexual advances while she was an intern and associate producer in 2007. Kyle Godfrey-Ryan, a former assistant, claimed Rose walked in front of her while he was naked on business trips and made lewd calls. She was 21 years old at the time.

Megan Creydt, a coordinator on Charlie Rose from 2005 to 2006, claimed Rose put his hand on her mid-thigh while they were in a car together. The five other women who came forward remained anonymous.

Rose did issue an apology, telling the Post, “I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

