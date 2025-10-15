Charlie Hunnam Reveals Major Movie He Starred in That He ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About

Charlie Hunnam has plenty of lead roles in TV and movies alike, but there’s one role of his that he didn’t care for.

While speaking on his new Netflix series Monster: The Ed Gein Story with Variety, where he plays the titular serial killer, he reflected on his career a bit—and the role of his that he “couldn’t care less” about.

He initially rose to fame with Sons of Anarchy, an FX drama series that took Shakespeare’s Hamlet and transposed it to a story about motorcycle gangs. As the series ended in 2014, Hunnam adopted a ‘one for them, one for me’ mentality with his projects, choosing to go half and half between commercial films and passion projects.

But one film in particular stood out as a rule-breaker for him. Before starring in Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim, Hunnam refused to star in a film he wouldn’t rush to see in theaters.

“I couldn’t care less about giant robots fighting giant monsters. I read the script, and I had no emotional experience with it at all,” he said of the 2013 action film.

But, he took the role anyway as “I thought it was a great opportunity to work with a director that I really like,” he said.

Hunnam would later reteam with Guillermo del Toro in a role much more suited to his liking when he played Alan McMichael in the 2015 Gothic horror-romance Crimson Peak.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is streaming now on Netflix.