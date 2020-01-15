‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Charlie Hunnam Is ‘Indifferent’ Towards Marriage, Despite Girlfriend Morgana McNelis’ Enthusiasm

Charlie Hunnam has been with girlfriend Morgana McNelis for over 13 years, but the actor doesn’t see any rush to get to the altar. McNelis, on the other hand, has a different opinion.

“I’ve been with my girlfriend for 14½ years, I think, or 13½ years,” Hunnam said during an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM radio show this week.

“[I’m] sort of indifferent,” he added. “She does not say the same. She’s very eager to get married. Yeah, so, I’ll do it because it’s important to her, but I don’t have any great romantic feelings towards it.”

“I wouldn’t go with that line when you pop the question,” joked Hunnam’s The Gentlemen co-star Hugh Grant, who was also on the show along with co-star Matthew McConaughey.

There was speculation in 2017 that the couple had married after Hunnam was seen wearing a gold ring, but he told E! News that his new jewelry was just a coincidence.

“It’s a rather beautiful ring and it does just so happen only to fit on that finger,” he said. “So, I’m not sure if that was a subtle or not-so subtle hint, but she gave me the ring.”

“I mean, I’m essentially married,” Hunnam added. “I’ve been together with my girl for over 12 years. That’s pretty much marriage, right?”

Hunnam and McNelis keep their relationship fairly private, but the Sons of Anarchy alum did open up about how he keeps the romance alive in a 2017 interview with PEOPLE at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“I try to keep the romance on the reg. I’ve been with my girlfriend 11 years and as anyone knows who’s been a long term, fully monogamous relationship, it requires work, a lot of work,” he shared.

“Before I came away to TIFF, I ended up staying up until 5 in the morning because I decided that I was going to clean the entire house, do all the grocery shopping and all of the laundry, which is stuff that we share and do all the time, but I thought it would be nice for her to come home with everything immaculate and done,” Hunnam continued. “At the time it was seven hours of intention to make her happy, put flowers in the bedroom and in the kitchen.”

