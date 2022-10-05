'Sons of Anarchy' Fans React After Charlie Hunnam Teases Return as Jax Teller

Charlie Hunnam recently teased that he'd love to reprise his Sons of Anarchy role, Jax Teller, and fans have had some big reactions to the admission. The 42-year-old was speaking with Access when he was asked about the chances of a Sons of Anarchy spinoff or revival of some kind. [Please Note: Sons of Anarchy Spoilers Below] "Seeing as you ask, I have an idea that I'm exploring in its infancy that [Jax's return] could be a possibility," he said. The Shantaram actor then added, "And it would be something that I'd be incredibly excited about. So we're sort of, like I said, we're in the infancy of exploring the viability of the idea but next time I talk to you hopefully I'll have information on that." While he could not elaborate more, the tease was just enough to get fans excited. Scroll down to see what they've been saying over on social media!

"We Never Did See A Body..." "We never did see a body – we only saw the explosion of his bike hitting the semi from a distance......hmmmmm.....," a fan wrote in a comment on a Facebook post about Hunnam's tease.

"He Went Into Hiding..." You never know 😍😍😍😍 — مجاهد بشرى (عشم) (@militanth) October 5, 2022 "This could very easily be done. He went into hiding from everyone and is living with his boys off the radar as a different person," someone offered. "I can see him, Wendy and Nero on the farm chilling enjoying life."

"Head On Collision" But, did he ??? — Suzie (@Suzie68256064) October 4, 2022 "Motorcycle head on collision with an 18 wheeler. Yeah, I can see where there's room for him to return...," another Facebook user commented sarcastically.

Zombie Jax 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/U4oUxAZAMi — SonOfChar0079 (@SonOfChar0079) October 5, 2022 "They have mentioned his death several times on Mayans MC... He is dead," one person asserted.

Narrator His motorcycle probably deployed the airbags so hes fine — Arthur Guima (@Arthur_G_A) October 1, 2022 "Charlie said in a interview that living in the shoes of Jax Teller took a emotional toll on him. He had to live and think like a outlaw 24/7. I said he would personally never come back as Jax teller again. Jax is dead let's leave it at that. Would be cool if he could narrate the story if Able and Thomas come back," someone suggested.

"Endless Possibilities" I'm most def interested! Let's push it! Let's gooooo! — Doctor Who is Tarnished (@theRIS3N) October 1, 2022 One other SoA watcher added, "There was never a body. Who's to say someone with a strong medical background didn't find him and nurse him back to health. Like Tara's friend from the hospital. Maybe he has been in a coma. There are endless possibilities. Just because he appears to be dead doesn't mean he actually is."

"Emotional Rollercoaster" I loved #sonsofanarchy, was left traumatised after Jaxs last ride, this would ruin the whole emotional rollercoaster that the show had.

However, who doesn't want more Charlie Hunnam?!! https://t.co/4mgLe5PLl9 — Yvonne (@EvieSparkles) October 4, 2022 "I kept saying we didn't see a body. Sad we lost Bobby and others so I don't know if it would be the same," somebody else wrote. "The Mayans mention his death but he could have gone away and planned it like that. Would love to see his son head of the club."