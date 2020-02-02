Charlie Hunnam Spotted With Flowers in Wake of Comments About Marriage

Sons of Anarchy alum Charlie Hunnam has found himself inadvertently in the doghouse it seems after he made a few awkward comments on his “indifference” toward marriage. Hunnam has since clarified his comments while admitting they hurt girlfriend Morgana McNelis’ feelings.

“I have to say that really hurt my girlfriend’s feelings,” Hunnam told TooFab. “I really regretted saying that, cause I actually didn’t mean it at all. it was just, frankly, some stupid s— I said in the heat of the moment.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following this revelation, Hunnam was spotted in Los Angeles carrying flowers while dressed low-key with his hair tied back behind his head.

See the photos over at The Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail singles out the photos for their proximity to Hunnam’s comments and his wife’s reaction. Despite saying he is indifferent to the idea of marriage, the Sons of Anarchy star chalked up his quote to banter between himself and co-star Hugh Grant.

“Sometimes the tone of an interview… you know, that interview was just like a lot of banter, and Hugh was sort of bantering in a very superficial — not disingenuous — but not really speaking his personal truth — we’re all just bantering,” Hunnam told the outlet. “And all of a sudden we’re bantering about one thing and I get asked my opinion about marriage. I just said something that doesn’t really reflect my true thoughts at all.

“I’m like so romantic! The reality is I sort of consider myself married. I’ve been with my girlfriend for 14 years… I suppose what I was trying to articulate was that the official government sanctioning of it doesn’t mean anything to me; but the romance of it means an enormous amount. I really regret saying that,” Hunnam finished up.

Charlie gets flowers after he ‘really hurt my girlfriend’s feelings’ https://t.co/wbyzWPXNA0 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 1, 2020

The star also claimed that when you’re doing press tour interviews “12 hours a day for three days” you will end up saying things you may regret.

Hunnam went on to say his family is very important to him, crediting the strong bond between himself and McNelis across 14 years for his lack of nerves when it comes to marriage.

“You occasionally hear stories of things changing once you get married, and people’s relationships… but I couldn’t foresee that happening with us, because we know each other so well,” Hunnam said.

If Hunnam and McNelis do get married, it will be the Sons of Anarchy star’s second marriage. He was previously connected to Katharine Towne after a whirlwind romance and Las Vegas wedding.