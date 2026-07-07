Charli XCX Reveals Left-Field Guest Feature on New Album

Charli XCX is preparing to release her next studio album, and one of its most surprising collaborations comes from outside the music world.

The British pop star announced that her upcoming album, Music, Fashion, Film, will arrive July 24. Among the album’s 11 tracks is “No One Lasts Forever,” which features the project’s only guest appearance from acclaimed filmmaker David Cronenberg, per an Instagram post from Tuesday.

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Cronenberg is known for directing cult favorite horror movies like Videodrome, Scanners and the 1986 remake of The Fly starring Jeff Goldblum.

The announcement has fueled excitement among fans, and prediction market Polymarket users have also been weighing in. Bettors are placing wagers on when the album will be released, despite Charli already confirming its July 24 launch date.

David Cronenberg arrives at the 51st Cesar Film Awards at L’Olympia on Feb. 26, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images)

Music, Fashion, Film follows the success of 2024’s Brat and marks another creative shift for the singer.

Charli revealed the album in a surprise Instagram post on June 1, sharing cover art featuring a black-and-white image of musician John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and director Martin Scorsese, reflecting the record’s title.

“My new album Music, Fashion, Film is out july 24th,” she wrote. “11 songs, 30 minutes, 5 seconds. available to pre order now, love you xx.”

The album includes the previously released singles “Rock Music,” “SS26” and “Wink Wink,” all of which were accompanied by music videos.

Ahead of the release, Charli also spoke about her love of film during an interview with Rolling Stone, explaining that her tastes span a wide range of genres.

“I’m definitely not a snob when it comes to movies,” she said. “My taste is all over the place. My dream weekend is getting up late and watching like four films back-to-back, and ordering food. It’s like escaping into another world.”

The singer has also expanded into acting, recently appearing in Pete Ohs’ Erupcja. She said working in film has become another creative outlet.

Will Charli XCX release a new original album by July 31?

“I’m desperate to learn and experience a wide variety of things on set,” Charli said. “I want to soak everything up like a sponge.”

As anticipation continues to build, Polymarket bettors remain confident that the album will arrive on schedule. The prediction market currently gives the project about a 99% chance of being released by July 31, reflecting widespread confidence that fans will hear Music, Fashion, Film before the end of the month.

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