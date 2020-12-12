Charley Pride: What to Know About the Country Music Legend's Baseball Career

Country legend Charley Pride passed away on Saturday at the age of 86. According to his publicist, Jeremy Westby, Pride dealt with complications from COVID-19. The news prompted countless tributes from fans and peers alike as a multitude of people began mourning on social media. Several proclaimed that his songs were among the best in country music history. Although some other people took some time to remember Pride's baseball career. There were several Twitter users that reminisced on Saturday about the late country icon and his abilities as a pitcher. They weren't around to watch him play in the Negro Leagues, but they knew people that had taken the baseball field with him. Others said that they learned about Pride's career through old newspaper clippings and interviews by Montana-based publications.

Negro Leagues (Photo: Denis Poroy/Getty Images) Pride's baseball career began in the Negro League. He pitched for the Memphis Red Sox after initially drawing attention by pitching against the team during a local scrimmage. He went on to spend multiple years with the team, becoming a two-time Negro Leagues All-Star. Pride also played for the Birmingham Black Barons. He landed with the team after reportedly being one of two players traded for a team bus. Although this story remains unconfirmed.

Army (Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images) Pride's baseball career was temporarily put on hold in 1956. He was drafted into the United States Army and stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. However, he continued to play baseball while serving in the military. He played on the All-Army Champion Team, along with J.C. Hartman, Willie Kirkland and Leon Wagner. The team won the All-Army Championship in 1957.

Memphis Return As many of you know, Charlie Pride played with the Memphis Red Sox before hitting it big in music. (Who made this card? Very cool) #RIPCharleyPride pic.twitter.com/uYJXiaTUdQ — scott simkus (@scott_simkus) December 12, 2020 Following his Army career, Pride returned to the Memphis Red Sox. He pitched for the team for one season. However, he reportedly suffered an arm injury that hindered his baseball career. Pride then headed to Montana following his final season with the Red Sox. The team only remained in the Negro Leagues until 1959.

Montana Baseball I believe I read where Charley also played for the Missoula Timber Jacks in minor league baseball in the mid-1950s. Don't know if they were part of the Yankees organization then, but Charley got to travel in that area. — Robb Tucker (@robbtucker13) March 19, 2018 Pride moved to Montana and played for the Missoula Timber Jacks of the Pioneer League in 1960. He appeared in three games for the team and also had tryouts with the California Angels and New York Mets. However, he did not land with either team. The Timber Jacks then laid him off, prompting another move.

Helena Baseball Charley Pride, East Helena Smelterites, 1960-63. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/ukKTIaNsKN — Curt Synness (@curtsynness_IR) August 3, 2017 Following his tenure with the Timber Jacks, Pride moved to Helena, Montana, to work construction. A local semipro team, the East Helena Smelterites, recruited him to join the team as a pitcher. He also worked at Asarco and worked as the lead smelter. The company kept jobs open for members of the baseball team so they could work together and play as a team.

Baseball Singing TIL: A family friend I've known for decades was on a minor league baseball team with Charley Pride in the '60s — the East Helena Smelterites. (Yes, Pride played minor league ball in Montana. https://t.co/81ImTJYivF) — Ben O'Connell (@benjamin_oc) June 19, 2018 While Pride played for the Helena baseball team, he began to draw attention for his singing ability. He sang during the 15 minutes prior to each game and helped increase the number of attendees with his singing ability. He then continued to play more and more gigs during his time living in Helena. "I would work at the smelter, work the swing shift and then play music," Pride said during a 2014 interview. "I'd work 11-7. Drive. Play Friday. Punch in. Drive. Polson. Philipsburg."