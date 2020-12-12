Charley Pride Dead at 86: Photos Through the Years
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced that country music icon Charley Pride had passed away at the age of 86 after COVID-19 complications. The news followed him receiving the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. He also performed his signature song "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" with Jimmie Allen, prompting several comments about his impressive career.
With the news about Pride passing away, fans began to reminisce about some of the biggest moments from his career and life. They talked about his baseball career, his early days playing music and the concerts he put on for the Texas Rangers. With each comment, the fans began posting photos that showed Pride in action. Here are some of the best photos from his life and career.
Throwback Photo
He’s gone to kiss a angel good mornin’ ♥️#CharleyPride pic.twitter.com/rL1h1KIvic— Carol's Pub (@Carols_Chicago) December 12, 2020
2018 Concerts
Thought we'd share a few photos from Saturday's incredible concert with Country music legend Charley Pride. pic.twitter.com/gAgW0ecwzV— Jackpot Junction (@jackpotjunction) December 3, 2018
CMAs
Last night was so special. I got to sing with my hero Charley Pride and Present him with The— Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) November 12, 2020
“Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award”. So thankful for him and his courage to break so many barriers. ♠️✊🏽 thank you @cma for making that historic moment happen for Mr Pride. pic.twitter.com/CYib0Z1On5
National Anthem
Charley Pride Performs National Anthem at Texas Rangers Season Opener https://t.co/LfnL1MPI3J pic.twitter.com/s9YvhgHdZZ— Country Music Tattle Tale (@cmtt) July 28, 2020
Memphis Red Sox
Charley Pride & his Memphis Red Sox teammate, Jesse Mitchell, hold the dubious honor of being traded for a bus! @Royals @Rangers @MLB RT pic.twitter.com/SLvjb3SF2x— Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) October 28, 2016
Texas Rangers Concert
It just wouldn't be Spring Training without the annual Charley Pride clubhouse concert! #TogetherWe pic.twitter.com/9t07FmuwtW— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 5, 2020
Recording Studio
I’m so sad to learn that Charley Pride has passed away at the age of 86. Charley opened doors for so many artists and I was proud to record with him and to know him as my friend. He will be sorely missed, but his music will live on forever. Deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/rgXppJW2pN— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) December 12, 2020
Photo Opportunities
RIP 😢 #CharleyPride. I was at a small club in 2011 and tried to take a picture of him. He saw me, came right on over and was really cool about it. I’ll cherish this forever. pic.twitter.com/B89ZrW9RGH— Hazel Mae Bishop (@margretannsgal) December 12, 2020