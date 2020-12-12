Charley Pride Dead at 86: Photos Through the Years

On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced that country music icon Charley Pride had passed away at the age of 86 after COVID-19 complications. The news followed him receiving the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. He also performed his signature song "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" with Jimmie Allen, prompting several comments about his impressive career.

With the news about Pride passing away, fans began to reminisce about some of the biggest moments from his career and life. They talked about his baseball career, his early days playing music and the concerts he put on for the Texas Rangers. With each comment, the fans began posting photos that showed Pride in action. Here are some of the best photos from his life and career.