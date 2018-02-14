‘Charles in Charge’ Actor Alexander Polinsky Accuses Scott Baio of Sexual Abuse

Charles in Charge actor Alexander Polinsky has alleged Scott Baio sexually abused him during production on the show.

Variety reports Polinsky will formally break his silence at a press conference on Wednesday. He will detail harassment and abuse Baio allegedly committed against him with his attorney, Lisa Bloom, by his side.

Polinsky, who played Adam Powell from 1987 to 1990, recently hinted at misconduct from Baio in a statement to The Talk on Feb. 7.

“Growing up on the show I received regular verbal attacks, mental abuse and I also suffered a physical assault at the hands of Scott Baio,” Polinsky wrote.

Polinsky’s accusation follows similar allegations from fellow Charles in Charge star Nicole Eggert.

“There is no excuse for this behavior,” Polinsky wrote. “Both Nicole and I were minors. We deserved sage passage to do our jobs and also be kids. If we want to change the culture, we have to bring out the truth, take back control from the abusers and make them listen to the pain of their victims.”

Eggert, who is also represented by Bloom, alleged Baio, who was then around 27 years old, took advantage of her when she was 14 years old.

“Then he started expressing his love for me and marriage in the future,” Eggert told Megyn Kelly Today. “Before my 15th birthday we were at his house, in his car, in his garage and he reached over and he penetrated me with his finger.”

Eggert continued, “He was playing not only on my emotions, but also my hormones. The issue with him is that he was our boss. He also was telling me, ‘You can’t tell anybody, this is illegal, I’ll go to jail, the show will be over, everybody will be sued, you’ll be out of a job, you’ll ruin everybody’s life.’ And it’s scary. That’s intimidating, especially when you’re that young.”

Baio has denied all the allegations Eggert has levied against him.