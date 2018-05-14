Channing Tatum Wishes Jenna Dewan Happy Mother’s Day on Social Media

Channing Tatum still has lots of love for the mother of his child, Jenna Dewan. Tatum shared a touching video to his Instagram story wishing Dewan and his own mother a happy Mother’s Day on Sunday.

“Happy Mother’s Day everybody. Jenna, happy Mother’s Day, baby. Momma, happy Mother’s Day. Hope you’re enjoying this beautiful sunset. Love you guys,” he said.

Tatum and Dewan announced in April that they were calling it quits after nearly nine years of marriage. Despite the fact that they decided to “lovingly separate,” Tatum has reportedly been struggling with the breakup.

“Channing definitely misses Jenna,” a source told Us Weekly, while another insider told PEOPLE that the breakup has “been hard for Channing.”

“He always had Jenna and their family to go home to, so having their separation be ‘official’ now has been a big adjustment for him,” the source said.

Dewan, by contrast, is having an easier time getting her equilibrium back.

“Jenna has a super-packed schedule and a ton of girlfriends to lean on and spend time with,” they said. “Her life isn’t really changing … if anything, she’s just busier.”

The two share daughter Everly, who will turn 5 this month. Dewan shared several social media posts celebrating Mother’s Day with Everly, including a photo of a handwritten note from Everly wishing Dewan a happy Mother’s Day.

Dewan previously told Entertainment Tonight that her Mother’s Day plans would be all about Evie.

“I always want Mother’s Day to be like family,” Dewan said. “I want to do something together, I want to be with Evie. Just have a really nice day and then the next day I want to go to the spa. That’s what I want. I want the balance. I want the mommy time and then I want the me time. So that’s my plan.”

Dewan said that she and Tatum are still “really great friends” after the split and that she does not see that changing anytime soon.

“We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition,” Dewan told Vegas Magazine. “When we met [on the set of Step Up in 2005] it felt like we had known each other for many years. Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we’re really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what.”

The couple, who married in July 2011, apparently ended things on a good note with there being very little drama surrounding the decision.

“Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” a source told Us Weekly. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out that they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”

The pair took to social media to reveal they were parting ways. In the joint statement, they pressed that they still had love for another, but they needed space.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple wrote. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

They continued, “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”