Channing Tatum Spotted in Public for First Time Since Jessie J Split

Channing Tatum was spotted in public for the first time since his split with ex Jessie J. Tatum was spotted the day after Christmas at the Los Angeles airport catching a flight out. The actor was seen wearing a white shirt and black jacket with a San Francisco Giants hat. The 39-year-old and singer were together for just over a year before calling it quits, with once source telling PEOPLE the “timing was off” for the former couple and that they genuinely tried to make it work.

“He has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible which means he needs to be around when he isn’t traveling for his own work,” the source added before saying that their breakup “came at a good time,” but “made the most of it.”

Just one day after the Magic Mike actor was spotted out, Jessie shared a cryptic message with her followers via Instagram story saying that she was experiencing some “delayed emotions.”

“Delayed emotions are…well…not so fun,” she wrote in small writing at the top of a dark background.

It’s been said that Tatum and ex-wife of nearly nine years, Jenna Dewan‘s divorce got ugly towards the end with both parties unable to find common ground over their daughter Everly’s holiday schedule. Following their divorce, Tatum actually requested that a counselor make a more formal custody agreement since things were a little rocky between the two. He wanted to ensure that their time with their daughter was fair, as well as helping out with some co-parenting issues.

“Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” a second insider told the outlet. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in L.A. a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”

Although the two started dating in October 2018, they didn’t go public with their romance until March when they were photographed together. Jessie came forward and spoke to a news outlet and confessed that when they were photographed together, it was before they were even a thing, and that added quite a bit of pressure to their relationship.

As for Dewan, she is expecting her second child, but first with now boyfriend Steve Kazee. Dewan and Kazee had been together for a while but waited almost 6 months before they went public together.