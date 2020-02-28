Channing Tatum Shares Cryptic Message About People Who ‘Hurt You’ After Finalizing Divorce From Jenna Dewan

Following Channing Tatum‘s divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan, he took to Instagram and posted a cryptic message for followers that could be about his and Dewan’s relationship. In the post, according to In Touch, he wrote, “Cutting ties with people who consistently hurt you isn’t enough; you must also cut ties with the version of you who allowed that s— to continue for as long as it did.” The post was shared just days after he and the actress finalized their divorce.

Earlier this month, it was reported via sources close to the Magic Mike actor, that he was in fact “very happy” for Dewan on her new engagement to fiancée Steve Kazee. “Channing has expressed that he is happy Jenna is in a good place and has moved on,” the insider told E!.

“Jenna has a special place in [Channing’s] heart since she is the mother of her child, but they have both moved on and are happy in their new relationship,” the source added. “Channing’s main priority and concern is his daughter, and him and Jenna are both happy to have worked out a co-parenting agreement.”

The former couple share 6-year-old daughter, Everly, together and will spend equal time with her moving forward. Through the holiday season, the couple couldn’t seem to get on the same page on a schedule for their daughter but now, it appears they’re in agreement that they’ll have split time with her and help with holiday schedules when the time comes.

While Tatum has moved on with singer Jessie J, Dewan is now happily engaged. She just gave fans an up-close and personal look at her gorgeous ring after sharing a sweet photo of the two leaning in to share a kiss as she holds her hand up to show off the rock.

“When I first started to look at engagement rings for Jenna, I knew I wanted something unique,” Kazee shared with his Instagram followers. “It had to be unique. It had to be representative of who Jenna is. It had to be as beautiful as her.”

Her engagement ring ranges in price anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000. Kazee said he turned to fellow actress Nikki Reed and her company BaYou With Love to help create the perfect design.

“The solitaire is representative of our oneness in the universe surrounded by stars. The diamonds laid into the band are representative of the Pleiades constellation which holds special meaning for Jenna and I,” he explained.

The two have yet to give out any further details regarding their wedding but are expecting their first child together real soon.