Channing Tatum Poses Fully Nude in Shower Photo for Girlfriend Jessie J

Channing Tatum is stripping it down, and we don’t mean Magic Mike style — this is for real!

Tatum posted himself fully nude — covering up the important parts, of course — for his girlfriend and singer Jessie J, who’s real name is Jessica Cornish.

The actor posted to Instagram stating he lost a game of Jenga to his girlfriend, but honestly, losing never felt like winning the way it does now for the ladies.

I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again… 🚿 + 🐰 📸 : @jessiej pic.twitter.com/4KObBjlMkH — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) May 1, 2019

The two lovebirds first started dating in Oct. 2018, not long after Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan filed for divorce. Ever since, the two have been sharing their love via social media.

It took these two a while before they officially gave the green light to fans that they were an official item, but as of lately, it’s like they can’t stop spreading the love — which is never a bad thing!

Recently, Tatum wished his girlfriend a happy birthday in a sweet post via Instagram.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” he wrote. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy Birthday Baby.”

It looks as though things are more serious than just flirtatious social media post because a source close to the couple recently shared that the two have been spending some quality time with his 5-year-old daughter, Everly, whom he shares with Dewan.

After keeping quiet on the matter, Dewan opened up about her feelings towards moving forward after their almost nine year marriage, saying she addressed her split with Tatum head-on.

“People are like, ‘How do you get through this?’ I didn’t run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve. This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming.”

Not to worry though, the actress has moved on herself after making she and her boyfriend Steve Kazee’s relationship social media official.

It’s probably safe to say that both Tatum and Dewan have happily moved on.