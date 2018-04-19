Channing Tatum Spotted Without Wedding Ring for First Time Since Jenna Dewan Split

Fans might be clinging to hope for Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum, but things aren’t looking good for a romance rekindling anytime soon. Tatum was seen without his wedding ring for the first time since the famous couple’s split earlier this month.

Two weeks after the couple announced their separation, the 37-year-old Magic Mike actor was spotted on the phone in London. Missing from his left ring finger was the wedding band he was previously seen wearing after the split.

Wearing a Harvard Business School sweatshirt and black hat, Tatum gave a clear view of his bare finger while he talked on the phone.

Dewan, 37, has also been seen sans wedding ring earlier this month while shopping around Los Angeles’ Chinatown neighborhood. See the photo here.

News that the Hollywood power couple had split broke on Monday, April 2 as the two released a written statement regarding their separation.

“Hey world!” they began in a statement posted to social media. “So…We have something we would like to share. First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts.’ So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the statement added.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

The two had been married for nearly nine years after first meeting on the set of the iconic dance movie Step Up. However, sources told Us Weekly that the divorce was a long time coming.

“They haven’t been ‘together’ for a while. They are best friends and still support each other and go to each other’s events and live in the same house,” a source told the publication.

“Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” a second source said. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”

Dewan made a follow-up statement to the Daily Mail after rumors spread that the split was caused by Tatum’s alleged drinking problem.

“Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true,” a representative said in a statement. “The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation.”

The two share a 4-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum.