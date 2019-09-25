Channing Tatum’s High School Girlfriend Revealed, and the Throwback Photos Are Incredible

Since emerging on the scene in Hollywood in 2006, Channing Tatum has been heartthrob for fans around the world. But he wasn’t always a movie star — well before he landed his first modeling or acting role he was just a normal student at Glenville State University in West Virginia. It’s from his time at that college that some throwback photos of the 39-year-old have seemingly emerged. In a tweet by user @faiitthh33, she claims to have photos of Tatum with his teenage girlfriend. She shared two photos, one of which shows Tatum with his arms around a young woman, whom the Twitter user says is her boyfriend’s mom.

my boyfriends mom dated Channing Tatum in high school and she found photos of them last night shook pic.twitter.com/cIcSnmeJsn — fath (@faiitthh33) September 23, 2019

“My boyfriends mom dated Channing Tatum in high school and she found photos of them last night. Shook,” she tweeted along with the images.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At first she said they were from when Tatum was in high school, but within the thread corrected that to say they were from “College at Grenville State.” That’s presumably a typo — Tatum attended Glenville State out of high school on a football scholarship but dropped out. She also shared two more recent photos of her boyfriend’s mom, who she calls “mama Liz.”

update on mama Liz pic.twitter.com/LLsBc3w353 — fath (@faiitthh33) September 25, 2019

Fans in the mentions had plenty of opinions and feelings about all of this.

“For some reason I forgot that Channing Tatum was born and grew up … I thought he just appeared as a mystical God,” one wrote. Another had an interesting theory, “Is there a chance you’re dating Channing Tatum’s secret son?”

Not long after these photos would’ve been taken — assuming they’re legit — Tatum began his career in front of the camera. His first big break was as a dancer in Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” music video in 2000. He went on to model from brands like Armani and Abercrombie, before landing TV commercial spots for Pepsi.

His first starring movie role was in 2006’s She’s All That with Amanda Bynes. Later that year, he met his now-ex Jenna Dewan while filming Step Up. The two were married in 2009 and have a daughter together. They were divorced in April 2018.

Unfortunately for Mama Liz, Tatum quickly moved onto another love interest. He has been with British singer Jesse J since October of last year.